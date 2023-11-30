Negligent neighbor invades homeowner’s backyard with property-damaging lawn feature: ‘You should talk to a real estate lawyer’

The homeowner’s landscaping decision is demonstrating yet again why having thoughtful neighbors is underrated.

One homeowner’s landscaping decision is demonstrating yet again why having thoughtful neighbors is underrated.

In the subreddit r/legaladvice, a Redditor detailed how her neighbor planted an “invasive” bamboo species whose “roots have completely taken over,” causing the need for a time-consuming and possibly expensive intervention.

The Redditor’s laundry list of concerns includes an inability to walk barefoot in the backyard, disturbed gardens, and potential damage to the driveway, hot tub, and home’s foundation.

“Now, our entire backyard will need to be dug up as we play ‘find the invasive rhizomes [roots]’ starting with where shoots are popping up,” she wrote, adding that she and her husband plan to ask either for their neighbor’s physical help or financial support.

“You should talk to a real estate lawyer,” another Redditor suggested.

While this homeowner’s story may be enough for some to write off bamboo altogether, there are reasons to not be so hasty.

For one, as reported by the Guardian, the versatile perennial plant — which can be used to make everything from toilet paper to affordable homes — creates 35% more oxygen than trees. Also, because it grows quickly, it’s more sustainable to harvest.

Secondly, as bamboo cultivation experts Guadua Bamboo pointed out, the plants absorb five times more carbon dioxide (CO2) than pine, meaning they could be a key tool in helping to moderate uncomfortable and dangerous rising global temperatures.

As the OP noted, though, it’s important for people to responsibly plant bamboo, taking into account variations in how different species grow when installing a barrier to avoid damage.

Other members on Reddit sympathized with the OP’s situation and pointed out there may be laws in place to assist.

“THIS! Had a neighbor when living in California plant bamboo. It spread to 6 other lots. It is extremely invasive and extremely hard to get rid of,” one person wrote.

“Many invasive species are prohibited by some local governments. If the bamboo has the potential to interfere with the sewer lines, your local government may want to get involved,” another said.

