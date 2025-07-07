  • Home Home

Gardener shares clever method for reusing empty pill bottles: 'You're way more organized than me'

by Matthew Swigonski
A home gardener shared their simple method to store plant seeds by using one of the most common plastic household items around. They just needed a way to fit it all in one place. 

While taking to the r/Gardening subreddit, the Redditor asked for help to come up with ideas. As a result, they received a treasure trove of creative suggestions from their fellow home gardeners. 

The scoop

In their post, the Redditor uploaded a photo of 21 prescription pill bottles that they started using as storage for their plant seeds. 

The original poster had seeds for just about every occasion, from jalapeno and sunflower to basil and delicata squash. Altogether, they had enough seeds to sustain a fully functioning garden that would have the potential to provide fruits, vegetables, and herbs.   

Although using discarded bottles was the perfect storage for the seeds while also cutting down on plastic waste, the Redditor noted that it was still missing something. "Got an organizer that can hold all these bottles?" they asked

How it's helping

While millions of people around the world require prescription medication, pill bottles are often rejected by most organizations for curbside recycling. This is due to a combination of factors, including the small size of the bottles, the type of plastic they're made of, and the way they're sorted at recycling facilities

Although number 5 plastic, also known as polypropylene, is technically recyclable, many recycling programs don't have the capacity or infrastructure to handle these small items, which can fall through the sorting equipment. Other facilities may also be concerned about potential contamination from leftover medication residue that is located inside the pill bottles. 

Since many prescription bottles are discarded and not recycled, they can end up in our overcrowded landfills or even in our environment. This can contribute to the growing concern about plastic pollution, which harms ecosystems, wildlife, and contributes to the rise in global temperatures. As plastic breaks down, it can contaminate land, water, and our air.

By finding creative uses for everyday items such as prescription pill bottles, we can cut down on the impact of pollution and help work toward a cleaner and cooler future.  

What everyone's saying

In the comment section, the majority of users were not only impressed by the organizational skills of the original poster but the endless possibilities that it presented. 

"I just gotta say…you're way more organized than me!" admitted one commenter. "My seeds are stored in small zip lock baggies inside a larger zip lock baggie." 

Although several users liked the idea of using a spice rack to organize the bottles, a few came up with truly innovative ideas. "Crazyglue a hair elastic to the top of each one, laundry clip them to a wire strung across your wall, like a photo spread," they wrote.   

Another commenter also appeared to think outside the box with a creative idea to organize the pill bottles. "You need one of those old-timey leather bandolier belts," suggested the user. "... Then load up, and go plantin'?"

x