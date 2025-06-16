  • Home Home

Nurse shares clever method for reusing empty pill bottles: 'Such a good idea'

by Katie Dupere
A nurse's unconventional packing hack is gaining attention online for its practicality — and its shock factor. Instead of buying plastic travel-size products for vacation, the medical professional is repurposing actual hospital-grade specimen containers from work.

The scoop

In a Reddit post, the nurse shared their unconventional method for avoiding the purchase of travel-sized products: repurposing medical containers from work. They use urine sample cups and tissue specimen containers to pack their travel essentials.

The nurse captioned the post: "Does anyone need travel-sized stuff still or just do what I do? Too gross?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Inside the containers are a variety of neatly labeled products — everything from laundry detergent to shampoo to skin care. The makeshift bottles still bear stickers reading "sterile container" or "specimen," adding an amusing twist to this practical hack.

It's a resourceful — if slightly odd — way to cut down on single-use plastic lining store shelves.

How it's helping

While this hack doesn't involve "reusing" actual medical-grade urine sample containers — which would be both ill-advised and incredibly unhygienic — it's a great lesson in using what you already have (or what you already have access to) instead of purchasing new travel-size products.

Travel "minis" are typically packaged in plastic and designed for convenience rather than longevity, contributing to the growing problem of plastic pollution. While global data on travel-sized product consumption is limited, a recent United Kingdom study estimated that 100 million mini travel products are purchased in the country annually, generating around 1,080 tons of plastic waste. With only 9% of all plastic packaging ever recycled, most of these mini containers end up in landfills — or in our oceans, where they can harm marine life and ecosystems.

Repurposing containers you already have to create your own travel-sized products not only keeps waste out of landfills but also reduces the demand for new plastic production — a process heavily reliant on dirty fuels. And containers like these, though unconventional, can be used again and again. That saves you money on minis, helps reduce plastic pollution, and allows you to travel with products you already know and trust.

What everyone's saying

The unconventional hack sparked a mix of admiration and amusement in the comments, especially from fellow health care workers, with many chiming in to share their own clever container swaps — or just to enjoy the humor.

"I bring my coffee cream and salad dressing to work in colostrum containers," one commenter wrote. "They're leakproof and wash well."

"Such a good idea," another commenter added. "Stealing this!"

A third commenter added: "I'd pay good money to see a TSA agent's face pulling these out."

