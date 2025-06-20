  • Home Home

Woman shares genius hack using empty medicine bottles: 'Such a good idea'

"I literally always feel terrible when I throw them away."

by Kate Saxton
Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok user is turning heads with a creative new use for old pill bottles.

The scoop

User PeejYacoob (@peejyacoob) shared her process for repurposing plastic pill bottles into travel-size cosmetics containers. After she cleaned them out and removed the labels, the pill bottles were ready to be filled with lotions, soaps, and other products.

@peejyacoob Reuse pill bottles for travel bottles! be sure to not get paint inside the bottle or cap! #reuse #reusejars #sustainability ♬ Lofi - Domknowz

The creator went the extra mile, sanding down the outside before spray-painting them. She even made them easy to organize by adding new labels.

How it's helping

The hack is a creative solution for travelers looking to save money. It allows those folks to take their favorite products with them without paying to check a bag or shelling out extra cash for travel-size duplicates of products they already own.

This hack isn't just saving viewers money. It's also keeping plastic out of landfills.

Plastic pollution is a major global problem. One analysis found that the United States is the world's leading producer of plastic waste, generating about 42 million metric tons each year. The problem is primarily with the practices of large corporations, as just 56 companies are responsible for half the world's plastic waste.

Hacks such as this help in the fight against these practices, not only by reducing plastic consumption at the consumer level but also by showing these companies that their customers want to use less plastic.

What everyone's saying

Commenters largely agreed that the hack was "such a good idea."

One user, however, pointed out a flaw in the plan.

"Not watertight. I do love the idea though!" they wrote.

Another suggested a different use for old pill bottles, saying, "We use them for screws and nails, and so much more!"

Overall, the response was positive, with TikTokers mentioning a common feeling about tossing out plastic.

"I literally always feel terrible when I throw them away," one noted. "I wish we could reuse prescription bottles more."

x