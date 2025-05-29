5 brilliant hacks to give new life to empty prescription bottles

Our homes tend to fill with odd knickknacks, and one that turns up a lot is empty pill bottles. They're so obviously useful: sturdy and secure, and just the right size to store small objects.

It seems a shame to throw them out, especially since the plastic will take so long to decompose. If you've got more of them than you know how to use, here are five ideas for repurposing them.

If you go through needles, razor blades, or similar sharp objects in your home, disposing of them safely is tough. They need to go into a sturdy, rigid container with a lid before you put them into your trash can to avoid hurting family members or trash collectors. Enter the pill bottle. Cut a hole in the lid and you can easily slide your sharps inside.



If you're just starting out as a gardener, your seeds may come in packets from the store. But a more advanced — and cheaper! — option is to collect your own seeds. These could come from grocery store produce, your own garden plants, or friends' gardens.

Most will need to be stored for a while before it's the right season to plant them, and what's the best place to keep a lot of small objects you don't want to lose? A pill bottle!



If you're the artsy type, your home may be full of small supplies — everything from beads to tacks, seashells, glitter, thread, and stickers. Pill bottles offer a great organization system, since you can label them and also see what's inside. Plus, if you're crafty, you can turn the bottles themselves into works of art.



Kids love crafts, too, but when you're on the go, keeping them organized and accessible can be a hassle. The flimsy cardboard containers that crayons come in will quickly fall apart in your bag. A large pill bottle, though, is the perfect size to keep them contained — and also keep them from spilling out in your diaper bag.



Pill bottles can keep many items safe when you travel. One clever user on social media suggested punching a couple of holes in the lid and using it to hold a shaving brush on vacation — the holes let it dry out if you put it away wet — but you can extend that to any item you don't want to get crushed or scattered in your bag, like a travel tube of toothpaste, a supply of cotton swabs, or small makeup containers.



