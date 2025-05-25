Company set to revolutionize recycling after raising $16 million to expand robot fleet: 'Able to distinguish beyond what people can even notice'

The robot fleet solves an ongoing issue many materials recovery facilities have.

While a robot takeover may remind people of films like "Terminator" or "I, Robot," adding mechanical arms to the recycling world can help the planet's massive trash problem. Startup Glacier has automated systems that are working on that issue, as TechCrunch reports.

After raising $16 million in Series A funding, the company looks forward to expanding its robot deployment beyond current clients in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, and Detroit.

The robot fleet solves an ongoing issue many materials recovery facilities have — sorting through tons of recyclables and the lack of manpower to do so.

One of Glacier's co-founders and CTO, Areeb Malik, told TechCrunch how the robots and artificial intelligence are "getting really powerful, being able to distinguish beyond what people can even notice."

Sorting the recyclable aluminum cans or glass from regular trash becomes even more cumbersome with the sheer magnitude of the amount of trash produced annually. Per the EPA's alarming statistics:

• In 2018, 146 million tons of waste sat in American landfills alone

• The world created a whopping 292.4 million tons of waste that same year

• Americans produce almost 5 pounds of waste daily

• Only 32% of such waste was recycled or composted

To make matters worse, no intervention can see the world producing 75% more waste by 2050, for a total of over 3.8 billion metric tons, according to Statista.

To combat this problem, companies such as AE Global and rePurpose Global formed partnerships to create sustainable packaging. Nanotech, American Battery Technology Company, BASF, and TODA Advanced Materials are combining their specializations to use recycled metal in lithium battery production. In addition, the Blue Jeans Go Green program takes old jeans mailed in by consumers to convert them into other cotton products.

As companies like Glacier make recycling faster and more feasible, they help pave the way for the planet to heal. Insight about companies' recycling blind spots, which Glacier does with its data product, can help stakeholders create better eco-friendly initiatives, like more recyclable packaging, or avoid wasting infinite life materials like aluminum.

After all, waste sitting in trash dumps gives off toxic carbon and methane gases linked to the increasing atmospheric heat, which creates more massive and devastating weather patterns.

Items like plastics don't just sit, but they take hundreds of years to break down while leaching microplastics into nearby waterways. Therefore, it's worth giving the robots a shot to avoid that 2050 prediction.

