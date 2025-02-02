Homeowner shares eye-popping video after 'monster oven' spits dangerous flames: 'This is actually terrifying'

"Anything in your house [that] shoots fire out of an area where there is not supposed to be fire is very dangerous."

It doesn't take an expert to know that an oven that spits flames is dangerous. But unsure about how to proceed, one homeowner turned to Reddit for advice.

"Is this shooting flame normal?" they asked in the subreddit r/Appliances. "We hear the gas start to flow, then two clicks, after which this flame shoots out. The oven works fine the whole time after this."

A video they included showed a flash of flame shooting out at the base of the oven and quickly disappearing.

"Assuming it's not normal, what could be the issue and how do we get it fixed?" they asked. "We're suspecting that the oven is allowing too much gas through before lighting it but we have no real idea about gas appliances."

The community was, unsurprisingly, unanimous in their assessment of what one person called the "monster oven."

"Absolutely the f*** not normal," one person declared. "Anything in your house [that] shoots fire out of an area where there is not supposed to be fire is very dangerous."

Another echoed the sentiment, saying: "This is actually terrifying."

A chef chimed in as well. "It gets worse in my experience," they warned. "To the point where one day you light the pilot, turn it on and blow the front door straight into your knee cap."

And the cause was clear, too. "Obvious gas leak!" one person warned.

Another commenter suggested: "Turn off the gas to the stove … Do not use this until a professional can check it."

While shooting flames may be rare, there's a growing awareness about the dangers of gas stoves in terms of the air pollution they generate. The burning of natural gas fuel releases highly toxic gas compounds like nitrogen dioxide, which have been linked to respiratory issues, certain cancers, and even premature death, according to the World Health Organization.

Given that, many people have been switching to induction burners instead. These burners use electromagnetic induction to channel heat directly from the stovetop into special magnetic cookware, avoiding burning fossil fuels and generating air pollution.

Not only do these burners provide a safer way to cook, but they're vastly more efficient than gas-powered stoves, making them significantly more affordable, too. When combined with federal and state incentives, this can be a no-brainer option for homeowners … even before their oven starts shooting flames.

