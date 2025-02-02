  • Home Home

Homeowner shares eye-popping video after 'monster oven' spits dangerous flames: 'This is actually terrifying'

"Anything in your house [that] shoots fire out of an area where there is not supposed to be fire is very dangerous."

by Jenny Allison
"Anything in your house the shoots fire out of an area where there is not supposed to be fire is very dangerous."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It doesn't take an expert to know that an oven that spits flames is dangerous. But unsure about how to proceed, one homeowner turned to Reddit for advice.

"Is this shooting flame normal?" they asked in the subreddit r/Appliances. "We hear the gas start to flow, then two clicks, after which this flame shoots out. The oven works fine the whole time after this."

A video they included showed a flash of flame shooting out at the base of the oven and quickly disappearing.

Is this shooting flame normal?
byu/Ss28100 inAppliances

"Assuming it's not normal, what could be the issue and how do we get it fixed?" they asked. "We're suspecting that the oven is allowing too much gas through before lighting it but we have no real idea about gas appliances."

The community was, unsurprisingly, unanimous in their assessment of what one person called the "monster oven."

"Absolutely the f*** not normal," one person declared. "Anything in your house [that] shoots fire out of an area where there is not supposed to be fire is very dangerous."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Another echoed the sentiment, saying: "This is actually terrifying."

A chef chimed in as well. "It gets worse in my experience," they warned. "To the point where one day you light the pilot, turn it on and blow the front door straight into your knee cap."

And the cause was clear, too. "Obvious gas leak!" one person warned.

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another commenter suggested: "Turn off the gas to the stove … Do not use this until a professional can check it." 

While shooting flames may be rare, there's a growing awareness about the dangers of gas stoves in terms of the air pollution they generate. The burning of natural gas fuel releases highly toxic gas compounds like nitrogen dioxide, which have been linked to respiratory issues, certain cancers, and even premature death, according to the World Health Organization.

Given that, many people have been switching to induction burners instead. These burners use electromagnetic induction to channel heat directly from the stovetop into special magnetic cookware, avoiding burning fossil fuels and generating air pollution.

Not only do these burners provide a safer way to cook, but they're vastly more efficient than gas-powered stoves, making them significantly more affordable, too. When combined with federal and state incentives, this can be a no-brainer option for homeowners … even before their oven starts shooting flames.

To look into options, such as the popular one from Copper, check out TCD's guide here.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x