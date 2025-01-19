Homeowners share why induction ranges are worth every penny: 'I'm never going back'

When the glass top of one homeowner's electric stove range cracked, they turned to the community in r/Appliances to determine what to get as a replacement. Specifically, they wanted to know: Are induction ranges really worth the hype?

"Looking at inductions they are 2x the cost of electric," they said. "In your experience, has it been worth the cost?"

The answer was prompt and resounding. "100% worth it," one person said. "I would never not have it now (after 20 years on electric)."

Others shared the enthusiasm, particularly when it came to the speed and control of induction as compared to gas or electric ranges. "I switched from electric to induction and the induction is orders of magnitude nicer to cook on," one wrote.

On average, induction ranges are three times more efficient than gas ranges and 10% more efficient than electric stoves, per Energy Star. This is due to how they work; induction ranges use electromagnetic induction to transfer heat directly between the magnetic cookware and the electromagnetic coil beneath the stovetop, making it quick and direct. And the more efficiently it cooks, the less energy each home uses — and the lower their monthly bills are.

But the benefits of electromagnetic induction go beyond how quickly it cooks food. "The kitchen not being hot is a huge bonus. No more sweating over the stove," one person wrote. "This is even more important in places where you are running the AC 8 months of the year or more."

The direct heat transfer also means that, while the pots and pans are quick to heat up, the actual cooktop itself stays cool, making it both safer to use — especially for families with kids — and easier to clean.

And even though the upfront expense may seem intimidating, there are actually many ways to obtain an induction range for a low price. There are several federal tax breaks and rebates currently available through the Inflation Reduction Act, which can help cover the cost of the range up to several thousand dollars.

"I have a high end induction stove that we got on sale," one person shared. "I'm never going back to a regular stove."

