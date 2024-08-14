The government wants to buy you an uber-efficient induction stove — here's how to get one

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the government has unlocked thousands of dollars in rebates and tax incentives for Americans who make energy-efficient improvements to their homes.

Induction stoves are heating up the world of cooking and gradually kicking polluting gas stoves out of kitchens worldwide.

There are plenty of reasons why ultra-efficient induction stoves are becoming the hottest flex when it comes to kitchen upgrades, not the least of which is that you could get one for free thanks to government rebates.

What rebates are available for induction stoves?

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the government has unlocked thousands of dollars in rebates and tax incentives for Americans who make energy-efficient improvements to their homes, such as switching to an induction stove.

As of August 8, the rebates are only available in Wisconsin and New York, but other states should start rolling them out once their applications have been approved by the Department of Energy.

According to the IRA savings calculator, the government is offering up to $840 in rebates for qualifying induction stoves. That would easily cover the cost of a portable single-burner unit.

As Forbes reported, a standard four-zone induction cooktop costs about $2,400, including professional installation fees. However, the IRA rebate would cut the price by over a third.

Why should you buy an induction cooktop?

Greater efficiency, faster cooking times, and increased safety are just some of the perks of an induction stove. According to USA Today's Reviewed, induction cooktops deliver up to 90% of their electromagnetic energy to your food, compared to 70% for electric stoves and just 38% for gas.

That means you'll not only save money on electric bills, but you'll also get to enjoy more time eating and less time cooking. And, since these stoves don't have an open flame or produce harmful fumes like gas stoves, they're much safer for children and will help your family breathe easier.

Plus, they're easier to clean since they don't have exposed electric coils or burners.

Simply put, induction stoves are an improvement over gas and electric stoves by pretty much every metric. When you buy one, you're doing your wallet, family, and planet a huge favor, and the government will reward you for making the eco-friendly switch.

If you don't want to buy a full-fledged induction stove yet but are ready to replace your gas stove, a portable induction cooktop from brands like Duxtop for just $83 at Walmart could be the perfect solution. The retail giant sells a range of affordable induction cooktops, so you're sure to find one that suits your needs.

How can I find out more about the IRA rebates?

To find out how much you qualify for under the Inflation Reduction Act, check out the nonprofit Rewiring America's free incentive calculator. By answering a few basic questions, you can instantly see how much you're eligible for and even find vetted contractors when you're ready to upgrade.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.