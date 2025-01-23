Home cook wowed by new appliance after years of making do with gas stoves: 'I have been truly handicapping my cooking'

After a major kitchen upgrade, one homeowner took to Reddit to share their enthusiasm for their newest appliance.

"Joined the team today: Cafe Induction range with double ovens," they posted to the r/InductionCooking subreddit along with a photo of the gleaming new range.

"I made a big batch of chili last night on the big burner. Initial impressions are 'WOW,'" the original poster wrote. "I have been cooking with electric, either coil or higher end conventional glass top, my whole life, and I did not realize just how imprecise and slow they were until last night. This induction cooktop is so responsive, and so accurate, that I could control the action in the pot almost instantly."

Control and efficiency are two reasons induction ranges have become so popular. Because they're so efficient, they use remarkably less energy than conventional gas or electric ranges, leading to markedly lower utility bills for homeowners.

"I have never had this level of control before, and am realizing that I have been truly handicapping my cooking using conventional electric for so long," the OP added. "I can't wait to learn with this thing!"

Induction stoves operate through electromagnetic induction, meaning that the heat transfers directly from the electromagnetic coil beneath the surface into the magnetic cookware. While this may sound like something out of a science fiction movie, it means that the stovetop itself stays cool, making it a particularly appealing option for families with children.

"After a year, I am loving my induction range," one commenter said. "You can use parchment paper under your pots and pans to keep the top clean."

Associated app-enabled controls allow for even more convenient cooking, one person shared. "I've had the [exact] same one for about 18 months and love it," they said. "You can set a cook timer so that the oven turns OFF automatically which is great for seasoning my cast iron."

Scientists and doctors have also given induction ranges their stamp of approval, as traditional gas-burning stoves emit far greater amounts of toxic pollution than previously realized.

And because induction ranges are better for health, for budgets, and for the environment, there are many federal incentives available for homeowners who make the upgrade. Learn what you might be eligible for using Rewiring America's handy calculator.

"The future is now!" the OP enthused.

