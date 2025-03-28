New report reveals which states are most at risk of summer power outages — this next-gen tech can keep your family safe

There are government subsidies that can cover up to 30% of the cost for sustainable upgrades to homes.

The power grid reliability assessment report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has indicated that several areas of the country could face increased risk of outages this year, but sustainable technologies could help mitigate the impacts.

Some areas may have too little supply, while others are at risk of increased demand during peak usage hours, as CNET coverage indicated.

Notably, areas in the Midwest, New England, and a strip of states from California to Louisiana are expected to see a higher-than-normal electricity demand this year, which could tax the power grid.

Global temperatures have continued to rise, with 2024 marking the hottest year on record, which means accelerated demand for cooling in residential and commercial venues is expected.

Fortunately, we live in a time when more sustainable technologies are available to help offset potential outages, while also providing a way to feed excess energy back into the grid to save on electricity bills.

"A lot of solar came onto the system," said Mark Olsen, manager of reliability assessments at NERC, per the article.

"And we've had more capacity stick around in some areas that were of concern in the past and that has helped to enable all areas to have resources for normal peak conditions as demand is growing."

People who employ a comprehensive system to electrify their home through renewable energy could be the most secure in the face of potential outages. This includes a variety of systems, including solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps, and energy-efficient appliances.

Services like Energy Sage provide helpful advice on installing your own solar panel system, along with a way to compare quotes for the best deal.

There are also government subsidies that can cover up to 30% of the cost for sustainable upgrades to homes, but it would be prudent to sign up for these sooner rather than later while the policies remain in effect.

Shared systems, like community solar projects or microgrids that supply energy to small areas like rural communities, can help maintain grid stability. On a smaller scale, simply having a small backup generator that's powered by portable solar panels can make a difference.

Ultimately, it's better to be prepared for power outages, especially in regions that have been flagged by NERC's research. However, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory offered some reassuring data, saying, "The average U.S. customer loses power less than two times per year for a total of less than five hours, which represents 99.95% reliability."

