This ultra-futuristic stovetop can keep your lights on during power outages — and it qualifies for $1,800 in government incentives

You can forget the toxic gases and ditch the anxiety of a potential leak.

A kitchen upgrade can be costly, but with a government rebate, you can save up to 30% on an induction range. Copper's sleek induction range, in particular, not only offers safe and fast home cooking but also can power your home during outages.

There's a reason induction stoves are nearly equal in popularity to the once-preferred gas stoves.

Induction stoves heat up quickly thanks to the electromagnetic technology that warms compatible cookware directly. Gas stoves are highly inefficient, as the combustion of dirty energy sources for gas flames results in a loss of heat energy to the surrounding air. Induction stoves provide quicker heating and cooking times and therefore require less energy, yielding savings on energy bills.

The combustion process of operating a gas stove indoors also releases harmful and toxic fumes, including carbon monoxide, methane, and nitrogen oxide, that can irritate the respiratory system and aggravate existing respiratory conditions. According to the Columbia Climate School, gas stoves, even when not in operation, can leak as much benzene — a known human carcinogen — as secondhand cigarette smoke. For these reasons, gas stoves require adequate ventilation.

With an induction cooktop, you can forget the toxic gases and ditch the anxiety of a potential leak. It is the safest and cleanest cooking option, as it operates on electricity instead of an open gas flame. Powered by renewable energy, such as solar power, you can create an even more environmentally friendly home.

Copper's induction electric range does even more. In addition to providing peace of mind in terms of safety, this battery-powered induction stove stores enough energy for emergency use, such as during a power outage. Copper claims that the battery storage system can store enough energy for you to cook three to five meals without power.

Rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act can save you 30% on this induction range today. President Donald Trump has talked about eliminating certain federal subsidies, including those under the IRA, so these incentives may not be available forever. Major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, however.

By taking action today, you can save up to $1,800 on a new induction stovetop.

