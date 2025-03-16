Crypto experts reveal the cutting-edge facilities that are revolutionizing the industry: 'The future of mining'

Cryptocurrency mining operations that rely on energy-intensive processing to validate transactions have been moving out of garages and into high-tech data centers to run more efficient and scalable processes.

This shift toward the mainstream is "driving both profitability and sustainability in the industry," as World Business Outlook reported.

Innovative solutions for powering and cooling these processing centers are changing the environmental impact of these operations, which have traditionally generated significant pollution through the use of electricity made by burning dirty fuels.

According to estimates from the Energy Information Administration, cryptocurrency mining accounts for around 2% of all U.S. electricity consumption.

When you include data centers supporting other processes like 5G+ mobile networks, AI, machine learning, and content streaming (just to name a few), that number goes up to around 4.4%, according to a 2023 report from the Department of Energy. The DOE has indicated that up to 40% of data center energy use can be dedicated to cooling systems.

By 2028, that consumption is expected to grow to as much as 12% of all U.S. electricity use.

"Climate change, including severe weather events, threatens the functionality of data centers that are critical to connecting computing and network infrastructure that power our everyday lives," said Jennifer M. Granholm, the U.S. Secretary of Energy from 2021 to 2025, in a press release.

"DOE is funding projects that will ensure the continued operation of these facilities while reducing the associated carbon emissions to beat climate change and reach our clean energy future."

Powering cryptocurrency facilities through more sustainable sources like solar and wind is gaining traction, with one Texas Bitcoin mining operation purchasing its own wind-power plant outright.

Aside from processing, cooling these massive facilities is also a major draw on electricity resources, prompting a variety of solutions that are less energy-intensive and more efficient.

Choosing to build mining data centers in cooler regions can help reduce costs, with some opting to include cold underground thermal storage zones for recirculation to cool down computers during warmer months.

Although air-cooling systems are popular due to their simplicity and lower setup costs, as the report shared, immersion cooling systems are superior in terms of cost and efficiency. They use a special fluid to absorb and dissipate heat generated by the components.

The fluid has excellent thermal conductivity, as Forbes reported, allowing it to absorb heat more efficiently than normal airflow. Heated fluid is processed through a cooling system and then recirculated.

Another novel solution being developed uses a two-phase cooling process, which dissipates heat through a phase change, such as boiling water into vapor in a thin layer. It then whisks that hot air away through a low-energy system akin to a heat pump.

As cryptocurrency mining becomes more integrated into data centers, they'll require scalable, future-forward solutions like these that are crucial for long-term sustainability. This can help bolster advancements in green technologies overall while assuring the future of mining is a more responsible one.

"The future of mining is intertwined with the rise of advanced data centers, offering a solution for sustainable and scalable growth," World Business Outlook wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.