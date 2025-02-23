Researchers develop revolutionary method to prevent blackouts: 'More adaptable and cost-effective'

"Our goal was to create a method that makes microgrid operation more adaptable and cost-effective."

Scientists have created a new optimization model to stabilize microgrids — localized electrical grids that provide backup power in remote or rural areas — and ensure our lights stay on even in uncertain conditions.

Research reveals an urgent need to improve the resiliency of our power grids. According to a report by the nonprofit Climate Central, weather-related power outages have been increasing across the United States over the past 20 years. The majority of these outages occurred in Texas, Michigan, California, North Carolina, and Ohio, with the main causes being severe weather (high winds, rain, and thunderstorms), winter storms, and tropical cyclones.

While microgrids are designed to shore up power supplies in rural or disaster-prone areas during extreme weather, researchers say managing them is becoming more difficult because of the rise in power outages and fluctuations in energy supply and demand.

Luckily, a research team from Incheon National University in South Korea has developed a cheap, effective solution using simple optimization models. These models have been used historically to improve microgrid management, but their complexity and high costs have prevented them from being implemented on a large scale.

The team streamlined the models and updated them to address the increasing frequency of energy fluctuations and outages, making them more efficient at boosting microgrid reliability.

"Our goal was to create a method that makes microgrid operation more adaptable and cost-effective, especially in regions with unreliable grids or frequent disruptions," assistant professor Jongheon Lee, who led the study, said in a summary. "By simplifying the models and using replanning, we can achieve effective operation plan without the heavy computational cost."

As the world transitions to clean energy sources such as wind and solar power, it is critical to ensure the grid remains stable during times of intermittent output. The new models can greatly support the switch to sustainable energy, especially in cities where power grids often struggle to meet soaring demand.

"These optimization methods will be vital for improving energy security, particularly in areas with unreliable power. They also support global sustainability goals by promoting renewable energy," Lee said.

While it will take time for the world to switch to fully sustainable energy, California provided a glimpse into the future when wind, solar, and hydropower supplied 100% of its main grids' electricity for a record 98 days in 2024. In Scotland, the government is taking a different approach to shoring up energy supplies by building a massive underground "water battery." And in Vermont, one state utility plans to install TV-size batteries in customers' homes to reduce power outages and energy costs.

Powering our electric grids with clean energy will benefit our wallets and the environment, and better modeling will ensure a smooth transition.

