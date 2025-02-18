Officials approve sweeping change coming to US power grid: 'Setting up new projects to fail'

Federal energy regulators have approved a controversial new plan that could reshape the future of the U.S. power grid — potentially to the detriment of clean energy. The decision grants priority access to 50 new power plants, most likely to be fueled by methane gas, over wind and solar projects when connecting to the country's largest electric grid, according to The New York Times.

What's happening?

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission greenlit the proposal from PJM Interconnection, the grid operator serving 65 million people across 13 states. The ruling is meant to address surging electricity demand, largely driven by energy-hungry data centers supporting artificial intelligence. But many in the clean energy sector warn it could stall progress toward a cleaner, more resilient grid.

"PJM could torpedo existing projects while setting up new projects to fail," Evan Vaughan, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition, told The New York Times.

Why is this concerning?

This ruling effectively tilts the playing field in favor of methane gas power plants — locking in dependence on dirty energy sources at a time when the U.S. should be accelerating the transition to clean energy.

New wind and solar projects already face extensive delays in getting connected to the grid. This policy could make things worse by giving priority access to methane gas plants, forcing renewable projects to wait even longer. Meanwhile, renewable developers are often required to fund costly grid upgrades — another obstacle that gas projects may avoid under this plan.

Beyond fairness, this move carries long-term risks. Methane gas is a major driver of air pollution and planet-warming emissions. While it provides stable, around-the-clock power, cleaner and more affordable alternatives, like battery storage paired with wind and solar, are rapidly improving. Locking in more gas plants now could create financial and environmental challenges for decades to come.

What can be done about it?

While this policy could slow the shift to clean energy, momentum for renewables remains strong. Several states are pushing back against the expansion of dirty energy sources. California is requiring new homes to be built with solar panels and is banning gas in new buildings. New York has committed to 70% renewable energy by 2030. Illinois passed a law phasing out coal and gas plants by 2045.

At a federal level, incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act are helping to speed up the transition to cleaner power, making renewable energy more affordable and accessible.

Supporting clean energy doesn't just happen at the policy level. Everyday choices make an impact as well.

If you own a home, consider joining a community solar program to support renewable energy without installing panels. When choosing an energy provider, look for green power plans that source electricity from wind or solar. Advocate for local and state policies that prioritize clean energy over dirty energy.

The grid needs an upgrade — but giving dirty energy sources a leg up over renewables isn't the way forward. The cleaner, more reliable power grid of the future depends on fair access for all energy sources — not just those from the past.

