Homeowner startled after neighbor makes startling demand about their property: 'He was adamant'

"That's your … property, and you should feel empowered."

by Jamie Speka
"That’s your ... property, and you should feel empowered."

After moving into a new home, one homeowner faced a difficult decision. Their neighbor demanded that they refrain from planting a tree in their own yard, claiming it would block the neighbor's view.

"He was adamant and seemed like a neighbor who would retaliate," the original poster wrote in the r/Gardening Reddit community. "The nice neighbor in me says don't but all of my being wants to plant trees for shade and privacy so I can enjoy my own damn backyard!"

"That's your ... property, and you should feel empowered."
"That's your ... property, and you should feel empowered."
The tree would provide shade during the hot summer months for the homeowner's family. It had been their plan to plant a tree there since moving in, but they have put off the decision because of the neighbor's demands. Now, the bare area is difficult to ignore.

There have been many examples of homeowners finding it difficult to improve their homes and yards for a healthier, more sustainable ecosystem because of demands from their neighbors. However, for every instance of disagreement reported on, there's always advice to be found from others who have gone through similar situations. Indeed, other helpful Reddit users came to the rescue.

"There may be local laws that cover this type of thing," said one user. "If there are no local ordinances, that's your … property, and you should feel empowered to personalize it as you see fit. If your neighbor says something adverse, document it, and contact the Police if it becomes threatening/harassment."

Sometimes, homeowners associations can dictate what can and cannot be planted on your property, posing a similar obstacle for homeowners. In cases such as those, sourcing city or state laws can help with making a decision on what to do. Reading the bylaws of the HOA can also help one find gaps or loopholes. In some cases, those going against HOA laws have been able to even change the bylaws by highlighting their inconsistencies and environmentally damaging propensity.

Planting new trees or native plants is always a good idea. When new trees are planted, they clean the air around your home as well as provide shade to make the area cooler.

The majority of Redditors believed that it was time to plant the tree.

"So plant the tree," said one. "He'll still have his view in the winter."

