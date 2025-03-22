Homeowner in fear of HOA reprimand desperate for solutions to neglected yard: 'I'm no ... expert'

"Have you been watering it?"

A dead tree sits in contrast to an otherwise healthy green lawn in a photo taken by a Texas homeowner.

"I'm no tree expert," admitted the original poster, which is why they reached out to the r/arborist community for advice on how to handle the situation.

As a resident of an HOA, the homeowner feared that the organization would hound them about it, so they were looking for "suggestions for a replacement."

Anyone in this situation should call a professional arborist for an evaluation. They can conduct a safe tree body and stump removal if necessary. Otherwise, leaving a dead tree in its spot can be a safety hazard, since it could fall on someone or attract pests.

After removal, the homeowner can start rewilding the affected lawn area by filling in topsoil and adding native seeds that can thrive in the Texas climate — if the HOA allows it, of course.

Since wood chips are a great organic mulch, the old tree could be repurposed to help whatever replaces it. This will provide nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen, suppress weeds, moderate soil temperature, and conserve soil moisture — which is essential for dry periods.

If the tree died from lack of watering or the Texas heat, the OP should consider xeriscaping, a low-maintenance but still aesthetically pleasing gardening practice that conserves water by utilizing drought-tolerant plants and rocks.

Another lawn replacement option involves switching to native ground covers like frog fruit, Purple poppy mallow, Texas lantana, and Lyreleaf sage, among others. Furthermore, if the OP lives in or near the Dallas area, Arborist USA noted that pecan, Texas redbud, escarpment live oak, and Mexican buckeye are native trees that thrive there.

A healthy lawn with native plants is also essential to the ecosystem. It can help vital pollinators find a safe place to nest and forage, ensuring the food chain continues to thrive. According to the Blackland Prairie Chapter, Texas has as many as 1,500 native bee species the homeowner can plant a new habitat for.

"Have you been watering it?" questioned one commenter.

"Heat didn't kill this tree," wrote a respondent, to which the OP answered, "I know, neglect did."

