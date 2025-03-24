Homeowner raises concerns after HOA demands removal of yard feature: 'These ... absolutely need to be kept alive'

"It's not in the best shape, but it's still far healthier than any … of its species I've seen in a while."

One Calgary, Canada, homeowner thought something didn't feel right when their homeowners association wanted to remove a tree on their property, so they asked Reddit for advice.

"Does this tree need removal?" they asked, attaching multiple photos of the branches and trunk.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the original poster, the tree did have some small problems. "My HOA arborist wants to remove this tree due to the broken branch, and due to a branch that was removed last year that was encroaching into the neighbors yard," they explained. "It also has these cracks in the bark on both sides."

But they didn't think those small flaws were life-threatening or that they were a good reason to bring the tree down. "I just want to remove the branch and see how it does this winter," they said.

It's likely that this course of action would be best for the original poster's property value and for the environment, as mature trees help clean the air, provide shade, and prevent soil erosion. A newly established tree wouldn't be nearly as effective at these tasks.

Unfortunately, HOAs aren't known for supporting eco-friendly decisions. In fact, this is far from the first time they've called for the removal of a healthy tree from private property over the protests of the owners.

In this case, there was an especially good reason to draw the line at removal. "Ash, critically endangered species," said one commenter. "It's not in the best shape, but it's still far healthier than any tree of its species I've seen in a while. Get a certified arborist to inspect it and if it's safe and healthy, ask about emerald ash borer treatments. These trees absolutely need to be kept alive if possible!"

Protecting an endangered native tree like this one is well worth the effort.

