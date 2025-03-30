Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after 'incompetent' HOA stonewalls solar project: 'Check your state laws'

"One of the members did tell me there is division on the board for solar."

A Michigan homeowner wanted to add solar panels to their home but was stopped by their homeowners association. Bizarrely, the resistance wasn't due to any current rule, but because of possible future rules.

Solar panels are one of the best available ways to save money on your electricity while helping the environment, because once they're installed, they generate free, clean energy for decades. With help from an online marketplace like EnergySage, which will allow you to find vetted local providers and compare quotes, you can have solar panels generating energy for you with no hassle at the lowest possible cost.

At least, there's no hassle if you don't have to contend with a hostile HOA. This Redditor had a more difficult time.

"My HOA is pretty incompetent," wrote the original poster. "Lot of people that are from [the] community that don't really go by the bylaws and really won't approve anything if they don't like it even if it doesn't violate anything. … My issue: there is nothing in current bylaws that prohibits solar."

Nevertheless, they were unsure of an approval if they submitted their installation plans. "One of the members did tell me there is division on the board for solar," they said. "Some agree, some don't."

When the original poster inquired about their plans, they were told, "They have nothing in bylaws about solar and will work on it. And earliest they think will be spring because they are too busy with other issues that they made.

The OP's main concern came down to their next steps: "Now should I really wait on future bylaws? I thought all that matters is current ones? I was told their duty is to act in good faith about current bylaws and prove how I am violating them."

Commenters were unsure whether the HOA's interference would be allowed. "Check your state laws as well," said one user. "In some cases, (including where I live) the ability of HOAs to put restrictions on solar panels is…severely restricted."

California, for example, has strong protections for homeowners who want to install solar panels. Many other states have relevant laws, although not all of them are as strong.

Michigan recently adopted solar protections of its own.

"In Michigan, follow House Bill 5028," said one commenter. "It would prevent an HOA from blocking a lot of energy-conscious choices, from solar panels to clothes lines."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.