Scientists sound alarm about phenomenon observed in trees across the Western US: 'A lot of value to humans'

Trees play a major role in your life, from your morning walks to shading your house from the sun. Unfortunately, warming temperatures, wildfires, insects, and disease are wiping trees out faster than they can regenerate.

According to a new study by Colorado State University published in Nature Climate Change, tree populations are declining because of these disturbances and are not regenerating fast enough in cooler climates.

What's happening?

The study examined 25,000 plots in the Western United States, not including coastal states. It also reviewed 30 years of disturbance data. And while trees were not expected to regenerate in the hottest areas, researchers didn't expect 15 species not to gain ground in cooler regions.

The shrinking ranges were similar in undisturbed areas as they were in areas disturbed by wildfires, insects, and disease.

Tree migration — the plants' gradual moving of territories away from environmental stressors — encounters obstacles, which include seed elimination from wildfires, insects, and disease. Cooler climates tend to be at higher elevations, and gravity makes it difficult for seeds to migrate uphill.

The paper suggested humans should assist the trees with migration because warming temperatures will likely outpace regeneration.

Katie Nigro, the lead author, said more local studies are needed to determine which species can survive in each location.

Why is the lack of tree regeneration concerning?

"Trees provide a lot of value to humans in terms of clean water, clean air, wildlife habitat and recreation," Nigro said.

Trees can even improve the value of your home. According to Money, "Numerous studies show that homes with trees have anywhere from 3.5% to 15% more value than those without."

Additionally, trees can reduce your electric bill by $10, even by providing just 17% shade, per Trees for Energy Conservation.

The Nature Conservancy said trees also generate biodiversity. As Nigro noted, they offer habitat for wildlife, and that diversity is essential for humans. The Royal Society said that biodiversity is vital for the air humans breathe and the food they eat. For instance, pollinators help produce approximately one-third of the food humans eat.

What's being done about shrinking tree populations?

Reforestation projects are vital for this cause, and major conservation efforts are under way. For example, a Minnesota forest restoration project restored a lost area to full glory.

Organizations working on these causes cannot​​ do it alone, so donating to them can help them implement their work.

There is hope for the future, but people may have to accept change.

"Our future forests might look different and contain different trees than they do today," Nigro said.

