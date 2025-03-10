Distraught homeowner calls out HOA after shocking find in yard: 'They've effectively killed [it]'

"If that was my property, I'd probably take legal action."

Homeowners associations often conflict with homeowners over updates to their houses, like installing solar panels or rewilding their yards. One incident concerns a tree that an HOA compromised, which a user shared images of on Reddit.

They depict the tree's roots cut and attracted the attention of concerned individuals and arborists alike. The Reddit user said their HOA cut the roots to build a retaining wall.

"Will the tree survive from this?" the user asked.

Unfortunately, the answer is probably no. The Pacific Northwest chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture says tree damage is easier to prevent than to repair. Trees have "critical root zones," it said, and protecting them from damage requires protecting these zones. Trees' critical root zones are 1 foot from their trunk for every 1 inch of their diameter.

The HOA that cut the roots impacted the tree's critical root zone, and it will pay the price. Even if the tree survives, it will suffer since its stability depends on its roots. Cutting a tree's roots can cause it to fall, according to the PNWISA.

While the fate of the impacted tree is unknown, it isn't promising.

"They've effectively killed the tree," one user commented on the post. "Will it continue to live? Yes. It might even still be around 3-5 years from now, but I wouldn't want to have anything I own within falling distance of that thing. She's dead, man."

HOAs, like this one, often place their priorities above those of the environment, but homeowners can hold theirs accountable and pressure them to change course.

Reddit users suggested pursuing action against the HOA for damaging the tree.

"If that was my property/tree, I'd probably take legal action against the dumba** who did that, might as well have cut it down," one user said.

"Looks like HOA is gonna have to replace your tree cause that thing is done for," another said.

