Homeowner shocked by HOA's outrageous restrictions on backyard gardening: 'There are no upsides'

A Redditor was recently bumping into issues with their homeowner's association and so they looked for help in r/composting. Their composting tumbler had filled up to capacity, so they started a worm bin in their backyard.

"It's been great, and the worms seem content. My HOA is not, however," said the original poster. "Apparently all bins need to be in the garage or on the lanai, not on the grass directly next to my lanai behind my shrubs in my backyard. Composting isn't approved here, so just saying it's my compost bin also wouldn't work. Trying to brainstorm some better ideas for keeping it outside without getting HOA all up in my business."

Community members mostly suggested an underground worm bin that would remain out of sight from the HOA while still giving the worms a home. Composting is a great way of minimizing pollution from food waste while improving soil health. Adding a worm farm on top of that is even better, since the little wrigglers can help aerate the lawn and improve soil fertility with castings.

Homeowners associations are notorious for stopping sustainable living practices like these. We've seen them try to stamp out pollinator gardens, solar panel installations, and even benign privacy bushes. If you're having similar trouble, we have a few ideas on how to fight your HOA or work with them to change the rules.

The Reddit comments were full of discontent when it comes to HOAs.

"As a former manager of a 500+ home HOA, they are managed by cutthroat monopolies now and they are a nightmare waiting to happen because they will sue you at the drop of a hat just for fun," warned one community member. "Your HOA violations-no matter how small- go into a database forever. It's criminal."

"[Most] hoa's are the devil and there are no upsides if you are a self sufficient person. They will haunt you at every turn and make you miserable," said one commenter.

