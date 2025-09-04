Experts issue warning against widespread landscaping practice with harmful impacts: 'It's definitely not good'

It's clear that this practice is motivated by good intentions.

A dangerous and often overlooked landscaping practice has worried professional arborists.

Mulch volcanoes, or a large amount of mulch piled against the trunk of a tree to resemble a volcano, prompted the tree professionals to educate their clients.

The idea of mulch volcanoes is that they will reduce weeds and provide nutrients in the long term; some homeowners believe the more the mulch, the better.

However, Lumberjacks Tree Service wrote in a Facebook post, "When mulch is piled high against the trunk of a tree, it creates a moist environment that is ideal for the growth of fungi and bacteria."

They further described that those microorganisms can cause decay in the roots of the tree, "leading to weakened branches, root rot, and potentially even tree death."

Despite the concerns surrounding this landscaping practice, mulch volcanoes are widespread.

One tree expert wrote in a blog post that their neighbor told them the mulch volcano was the best practice, as they believed it would help with the tree's water absorption.

"For him, since it looks more intentional and less natural, it shows that someone is caring for the tree," the expert wrote.

It's clear that this practice is motivated by good intentions, but it's important to learn the proper practice of mulching the base of trees.

More mulch also requires more maintenance. Intermixed with the detrimental effects that come from mulch volcanoes, this landscaping method could cost you far more money than anticipated.

As the Lumberjacks Tree Service explained, when mulching the base of your tree, make sure you spread out a thick layer of "no more than two to three inches high while leaving two to three inches of space between the mulch and the trunk."

Air circulation will be promoted this way, which is vital to prevent the growth of microorganisms that ultimately lead to the beneficial breakdown of organic matter.

The service's Facebook friends felt informed about the malpractice harming trees.

"Those mulch towers love to trick the root system and make them grow above ground," wrote one commenter.

Lumberjacks Tree Service responded with "Yep! It's definitely not good for your trees."

