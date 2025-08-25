Homeowner warned after sharing photos of landscaping company's handiwork: 'They don't have a clue what they're doing'

A homeowner got an unwelcome surprise when landscapers who "don't have a clue what they're doing" installed artificial turf and rings of smooth river rocks around the base of their trees — a supposedly clean aesthetic that quickly became a cautionary tale on Reddit.

Sharing photos of the work in the r/landscaping subreddit, the homeowner asked if the design was safe: "I've heard the root flare needs to be exposed, but maybe these rocks are big enough to where it's fine?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The community didn't hold back.

One top reply put it bluntly: "If a 'legit and professional' landscaping company did this then they don't have a clue what they're doing. Never have any material around the base of the tree — pull those rocks out sooner than later."

Experienced gardeners explained that the setup could do lasting damage. "Rocks can compact the soil, overheat roots, and mess with drainage," one commenter wrote. "Mulch is a better alt for it keeps moisture in and feeds the soil. Just don't pile it against the trunk (no mulch volcanoes) — leave some space so the tree can breathe."

Others warned that the artificial turf might be the bigger problem.

One user explained: "[Fake grass] destroys the biological profile in the soil and essentially sterilizes the soil … It prevents nutrient cycling, starves microbes, and often comes with heavy equipment compaction that crushes soil pore space."

Another added: "Astroturf can get really hot in the sun, and the tree roots will stretch many feet further away from the trunk than you think, leaving you with a very thirsty tree. The rocks need to go. The stones are honestly the least of OP's problems."

Many commenters recommended removing the turf and rocks entirely and replacing them with mulch rings to protect the trees and improve soil health. Others questioned the design choice altogether, with one noting, "Weird to put fake grass somewhere that can grow grass easily."

Taking a natural approach, commenters pointed out, would have kept the soil cooler and healthier, creating a safer long-term environment for trees.

