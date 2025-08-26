New homeowner shares photo of tricky landscaping situation inherited from previous owner: 'Remove it altogether?'

A Redditor was left wondering if their tree had too much mulch.

A post on the r/landscaping subreddit showed the common landscaping faux pas known as a mulch volcano.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A heap of mulch at the base of a tree is dubbed a mulch volcano, and not only do they look messy, but they can also create issues for your garden and soil health.

The Redditor bought a house with a mulch volcano in the yard and took to the internet to figure out what to do with it. "Remove it altogether or take it down to a thin layer of mulch?" they queried.

Though mulch is a great way to improve soil health and suppress weeds, using too much of it can be damaging to your yard.

Excess mulch will only waste money, so mulch volcanoes should be avoided if you're looking to save some cash. Using less mulch will also allow your trees to breathe a sigh of relief and have enough oxygen to thrive.

Mulch volcanoes can lock moisture into tree trunks, making them vulnerable to pests and decay. When temperatures rise, it is difficult for moisture and oxygen to penetrate through the mulch and reach the roots. In severe cases, your trees could end up dying because of mulch volcanoes.

An easy fix is to only use a fraction of the mulch in a mulch volcano and spread it evenly around the roots. Switching to a natural lawn is another way to make your garden thrive. Growing native ground cover such as clover or buffalo grass will transform your garden into a beautiful sanctuary for pollinators and people alike. Even a partial lawn replacement will save you time and money on maintenance.

"Excavate the dirt down to ground level and to expose the top of the root flare," one user suggested. "Put mulch around in a two-inch layer, but not piled up against the trunk. The tree looks a bit sad, so hopefully this will help."

