Landscaper sounds off on consequences of common mulching mistake: 'Will eventually die'

Gardening doesn't have to be complicated. This professional landscaper has a simple reminder that will help save you time and money and might save your tree's life.

"We see that 90% of trees have 'high neck jumpers' of soil or mulch around the base of their trunk," he noted in a video explaining the proper way to mulch.

Gardeners are often tempted to pile up mulch around the base of trees, but this can suffocate them. In this case, less is definitely more. The mistake is called "volcano mulching," and it's a waste of resources.

"I do hate mulch volcanoes," the expert said. Too much mulch can actually kill a tree. Roots seek out the most nutritious parts of soil and will grow into the mulch. This can result in girdling and strangle the trunk.

"When a tree's flare, at the base of the trunk where it starts opening toward its root system, is buried under soil and/or mulch, it will rot the bark, which protects the tree's phloem and xylem — two types of vascular tissue responsible for transporting substances throughout the plant," the Treekeepers (@treekeepers) explained. "And when it's rotten, there are NO nutrients circulating. The tree suffers and will eventually die."

It's easy to get into gardening when you have the principles of rewilding in mind. This method focuses on using native plants, which have adapted to their environments and do not require extra work. You may need to spend time identifying and removing invasives, but once that's done, rewilding your lawn can turn something drab into a pollinator paradise.

When in doubt, just remember this professional's tip: "Check them, clear their base, let them breathe and grow."

"Thank you for sharing this!" one commenter wrote.

"Good call!!! I HATE mulch volcanoes too," another said.

