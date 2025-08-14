  • Home Home

Landscaper sounds off on consequences of common mulching mistake: 'Will eventually die'

"Let them breathe and grow."

by Katie Lowe
"Let them breathe and grow."

Photo Credit: iStock

Gardening doesn't have to be complicated. This professional landscaper has a simple reminder that will help save you time and money and might save your tree's life.

"We see that 90% of trees have 'high neck jumpers' of soil or mulch around the base of their trunk," he noted in a video explaining the proper way to mulch. 

Gardeners are often tempted to pile up mulch around the base of trees, but this can suffocate them. In this case, less is definitely more. The mistake is called "volcano mulching," and it's a waste of resources.

"I do hate mulch volcanoes," the expert said. Too much mulch can actually kill a tree. Roots seek out the most nutritious parts of soil and will grow into the mulch. This can result in girdling and strangle the trunk.

"When a tree's flare, at the base of the trunk where it starts opening toward its root system, is buried under soil and/or mulch, it will rot the bark, which protects the tree's phloem and xylem — two types of vascular tissue responsible for transporting substances throughout the plant," the Treekeepers (@treekeepers) explained. "And when it's rotten, there are NO nutrients circulating. The tree suffers and will eventually die."

It's easy to get into gardening when you have the principles of rewilding in mind. This method focuses on using native plants, which have adapted to their environments and do not require extra work. You may need to spend time identifying and removing invasives, but once that's done, rewilding your lawn can turn something drab into a pollinator paradise.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

When in doubt, just remember this professional's tip: "Check them, clear their base, let them breathe and grow."

"Thank you for sharing this!" one commenter wrote. 

"Good call!!! I HATE mulch volcanoes too," another said.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x