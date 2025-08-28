Professional gardener sounds off on biggest landscaping pet peeve: 'They're basically planting to kill'

For one professional gardener, there's nothing more frustrating than seeing a "mulch volcano." They took to Reddit to vent about how they're seeing mulch volcanoes everywhere: "They're basically planting to kill!"



Mulch volcanoes may look aesthetically nice, but they're a death sentence for trees. By piling mulch high against the trunk, the root flare becomes smothered,. Over time, the trunk becomes weakened, and its structural integrity can be compromised, putting the tree at risk during storms or sudden temperature changes.



"Think of how trees grow in nature - they don't have mounds around them like suburbs do," the OP said in a comment, adding that trees do just fine without the mulch ring.



Why does this matter? Trees are more than landscaping features; they're extremely important. Their health is essential, not just for your yard, but also for our broader environment. Healthy trees support biodiversity, filter air pollutants, sequester carbon, cool urban areas, and provide habitat for animals and beneficial insects. Losing them to poor landscaping practices means losing critical environmental functions we rely on.



Experts recommend keeping mulch at least a few inches away from the trunk, spreading it in a flat "doughnut" shape rather than a cone. Regularly check for roots that encircle the trunk and remove excess mulch as needed to keep your trees healthy and thriving.



Beyond tree care, homeowners can also rethink their lawns and swap traditional turf for a native-plant lawn, reducing maintenance and their water bill. Native plants thrive with less fertilizer or pesticides, while also supporting soil health and resilience against drought.



Even better, native lawns create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans and our food supply.



In other words: skip the mulch volcanoes, plant with purpose, and let your landscape work with nature instead of against it.

