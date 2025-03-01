Homeowner hit with warnings on social media after sharing photo of yard maintenance technique: 'No good will come from this'

A Reddit post showed one of the worst things a gardener can do to a tree — place large rocks around the base of the trunk.

"Could large rocks surrounding the base of the trunk harm the tree in any way?" asked the OP.

Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Covering the root flare is a no-no even with mulch, so rocks aren't a better alternative. As one comment said, "Remove rocks for the trees' health. No good will come from this."

The roots are like the mouth and feet of a tree — they stabilize it and soak up nutrients and water from the soil. So any damage, like rot and decay from the retained moisture and improper temperature that would be caused by the rocks, shortens the tree's life. Those rocks will stunt growth as they absorb heat and cause nutrient levels in the soil to decrease from rising pH levels.

Oxygen in the soil diffuses into the root hairs before extending into the rest of the root. A tree maintains and grows new tissue and absorbs nutrients during respiration, as CID Bio-Science explained — in other words, they need the process for energy, per CID Bio-Science.

Since the OP lives in Minnesota, another commenter advised, "Rocks will hold in the cold and frozen temps, and also increase compaction around the root zone which decreases water absorption capabilities."

These problems can be prevented by switching out rocks for organic [and softer] mulch made from wood chips, leaves, etc., planted in a donut ring from the edge of the root flare to the drip line of the tree canopy. As you rewild a yard with mulch, it'll naturally decompose and provide nutrients like potassium and nitrogen to the soil.

With a healthy and natural ecosystem, the tree can attract, feed, and house vital pollinators. Minnesota has over 500 species of native bees, per the state's Department of Natural Resources, and many others are facing endangerment from habitat loss. Every tree saved with proper care helps prevent pollinator decline and food shortages.

Comments didn't fail with humor. "Mulch volcanoes are out, rock volcanoes are in," joked one person.

Someone else remarked, "Survey after survey finds, out of 50 best choices for dumping construction debris on a job site, in 87% of the countries of the world 'around the base of a living tree' never rises above 44th-best choice."

