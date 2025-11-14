Shopper stunned after scanning QR code inside backpack purchased at thrift store: 'Gold was found'

Moments like this highlight why thrifting remains one of the best ways to save money and score rare items.

A lucky thrift shopper struck gold after discovering that the designer backpack they bought secondhand for just a few bucks was worth hundreds.

The post, shared on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, shows a sleek black Moncler backpack picked up at a thrift shop in Berlin, New Jersey. After spending about an hour inspecting it, the shopper decided to scan the QR code stitched inside the lining — and confirmed it was the real deal.

"Took an hour, but gold was found," they wrote alongside the photos.

According to commenters, similar Moncler backpacks retail for $500 to $800 online.

"That's awesome! Love the color inside," one user wrote. "It's going for $525 online at Neiman Marcus."

The shopper later confirmed the authenticity of the luxury find through Moncler's verification system, which lets owners scan an embedded QR code or input a serial number to confirm the item's legitimacy.

Stories like this aren't just thrilling for thrift fans — they also show how secondhand shopping can uncover hidden luxury at a fraction of retail prices. From vintage designer handbags to collectible sneakers, resale enthusiasts are proving that patience and a sharp eye can turn a simple Goodwill trip into a small fortune. With more brands adding QR codes and authentication tags, shoppers can now verify their finds with ease and confidence.

Beyond the thrill of a designer discovery, moments like this highlight why thrifting remains one of the best ways to save money and score rare items that might otherwise go unnoticed. Shoppers across the country are turning to secondhand stores for everything from high-end fashion to household goods — keeping usable items out of landfills and reducing the need for new production.

If you're ready to start your own treasure hunt, check out this guide to thrifting. One user summed up the sentiment of this find perfectly: "Siftin' for gold ain't easy," but this fortunate OP hit the jackpot.

