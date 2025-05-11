Shopper stunned after uncovering luxury kitchen appliance for just $12 at thrift store: 'That's a great find'

"I adore my espresso machine and use it almost daily."

One Reddit user shared an impressive find from the thrift store, and fellow secondhand shoppers are admiring the appliance rarely seen at most shops.

One Reddit user posted a photo of their new espresso machine in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, which is dedicated to the cool items found at secondhand markets like thrift stores, flea markets, and garage sales.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"$12 best find so far," the OP said, alongside pictures of an Ascaso espresso machine.

The machine that the Redditor posted is an older model from Ascaso that goes for nearly $200 on sites like eBay. It needs a little TLC, but they said they love the challenge of restoring this cool gadget.

"I believe it's got a bad pump, but seems to be an easy fix, and I don't mind tinkering with it," the poster said.

Shopping at the thrift store is great for your wallet and the environment. If you replace your new purchases with secondhand ones, you can save around $100 every year. It also saves perfectly usable products from the landfill, which can help reduce air pollution.

Garbage in landfills contributes heat-trapping gas into the atmosphere, which exacerbates the warming planet and, subsequently, leads to extreme weather. Thrifting is a small way to reduce the amount of pollution being put out while finding high-value treasures for a fraction of the cost.

Many Reddit users were excited for u/NonahAdkins, sharing tips and praise over the espresso machine purchase.

While some Redditors wondered if the machine repair would be expensive, one commenter said that the parts for the poster's secondhand espresso machine should cost around $18.

"That's a great find," another said.

"$12 for any espresso machine is a steal!" another commenter added. "Hope you can get it fixed up and enjoy some espresso soon. I adore my espresso machine and use it almost daily."

