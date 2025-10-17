Shopper flabbergasted after stumbling upon luxury item at thrift store: 'A lovely find'

Nothing beats the thrill of a designer thrift store find.

One Redditor struck gold when they found a pair of pink baby booties from the French luxury brand Hermès.

In a set of photos posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user showed tiny pink booties made out of wool and angora with a rocking horse motif, complete with original tags listing the item at $100. The lucky shopper took them home for just $3.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

With persistence and a bit of luck, thrift store shoppers can find high-end garments and accessories from luxury brands for a fraction of their original price.

The possibilities are endless. Other thrifters' finds include a precious ring, a Danish coffee table, and a rare vintage Nike jacket.

By purchasing essentials at thrift stores, buyers can save money that they would have otherwise spent on retail clothing or housewares. An entrepreneurial buyer could even make a significant profit reselling thrifted items.

In addition to the economic perks, thrifting can keep clothing out of landfills. A study published in the journal Materials Circular Economy cited EPA data that said the average American discards 82 pounds of textile waste every year.

However, the popularity of thrifted style can remind people to hang onto their clothes longer, rather than trying to keep up with the latest fashion trend.

Thrifting also reduces demand in the fashion industry, which contributes to global pollution during the manufacturing and dyeing of fabrics. In fact, according to the United Nations, the fashion industry is responsible for 8% of global planet-warming gas pollution.

One Redditor pointed out that the tag on the baby booties read, "Season: 03H," suggesting that the boots are vintage from 2003. An item that sold for $100 in 2003 would be worth about $187 in 2025, according to the Consumer Price Index Inflation Calculator.

New baby socks from Hermès go for as much as $305. Any way you look at it, the $4 price tag is a steal.

Several commenters expressed their jealousy of the special find.

"Such a lovely find!" one user wrote.

"Awww how cute!" another said. "What a deal."

