Shopper thrilled after finding luxury items with unbelievable price tags at thrift store: 'This is why I thrift'

Thrift shopping is a stellar way to update your wardrobe without breaking the bank or contributing to fast fashion.

In a Reddit post, a user showed just how lucky you can be when you commit to the thrifting lifestyle.

On the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, a user shared photos of their secondhand designer finds, sparking debate among commenters on the authenticity of the items.

"This is why I thrift!" the OP wrote. "Final finds of the year: Louis Vuitton Saint Cloud and classic vintage Burberry 100% cashmere scarf."

The bag can be found online for around $1,400, and the scarf for over $600. But this user found both items together for less than $30.

By shopping at thrift stores, you can score incredible vintage clothes and unique items, unlike the mass-produced garments from fast fashion companies — which usually end up in landfills. In some cases, they are littered into the environment, including in rivers in Ghana.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "The main source of textiles in municipal solid waste is discarded clothing." To keep these items out of landfills, giving them new wears and a new life, thrift shopping is key.

Some users were suspicious of the Louis Vuitton bag, with one person calling it "fake." Another made a valid retort to this kind of critique, commenting, "Eh, 24 bucks it's a decent find either way."

Others were sure about the bag's authenticity, with someone saying: "I own this bag from lv. Looking at the pics I'm almost positive it's real."

Whether the items are genuine or not, the thrifter who bought them gets to flaunt quality-looking accessories at cheap prices while keeping the goods from going in the trash.

"Wow, those are amazing finds," another person said.

Other thrift shoppers have found high-price items on the cheap, including someone who purchased a necklace for $6 — it ended up being 14-karat gold. Another shopper got their hands on a designer coat that retails for around $3,500 for less than $30.

The proof is in the purchases. Thrifting is the way to go for deal seekers, fashionistas, luxury lovers on a budget, and anyone who wants to make their closet more eco-friendly.

