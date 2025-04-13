Shopper floored by luxury item hidden in thrift store junk: 'I would hang that on the wall'

There are two types of thrift shoppers: the ones who prefer neatly organized racks so they can get in and out of the store and the ones who see a never-ending bin of band t-shirts and scarves and dive right in.

The latter shopping method is how this thrifter found a Hermès Carré scarf. In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they shared "Carré Hermès for 2 euros. Found by my mom in a big box of random scarves."

One Redditor responded to this post, commenting, "I got lucky a few years ago and found one for $25 at a local thrift. And I thought that was a steal, 2 euros is wild!"

Another Redditor wrote, "I would hang that on the wall!"

Other than the Birkin bag, scarves are a defining product for the Hermès brand. Carré scarves are made from 100% silk, styled with hand-rolled edges, and made in France. The thrifter found the classic 90x90cm style, which normally retails for around $600.

It's not uncommon to find designer items when thrifting if you spend a bit of time sorting through the racks and stacks. Other lucky shoppers have found items like Hunter rain boots for $10, Rag & Bone jeans for $13, and a vintage '70s Whiting & Davis top for $20.

Among its many benefits, thrifting can save you thousands of dollars per year, score designer items at a significant discount, and breathe new life into items that would've otherwise been discarded. Americans toss 82 pounds of clothing every year due to overconsumption of fast fashion and an average of 70 pounds of toys per year per family.

Adopting a lifestyle of secondhand shopping and thrifting would bring immense change to our circular economy. It would lengthen the lifespan of products across every industry, encourage more creativity in terms of style and home decor, and save millions of tons of goods from going to the landfill.

The next time you need a new costume for a kid's play, have to replace a broken toaster, or want to DIY an Easter basket, try thrifting before buying new.

