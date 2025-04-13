  • Home Home

Shopper floored by luxury item hidden in thrift store junk: 'I would hang that on the wall'

"I thought that was a steal."

by Brianne Nemiroff
"I thought that was a steal."

Photo Credit: Reddit

There are two types of thrift shoppers: the ones who prefer neatly organized racks so they can get in and out of the store and the ones who see a never-ending bin of band t-shirts and scarves and dive right in.

The latter shopping method is how this thrifter found a Hermès Carré scarf. In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they shared "Carré Hermès for 2 euros. Found by my mom in a big box of random scarves."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor responded to this post, commenting, "I got lucky a few years ago and found one for $25 at a local thrift. And I thought that was a steal, 2 euros is wild!"

Another Redditor wrote, "I would hang that on the wall!"

Other than the Birkin bag, scarves are a defining product for the Hermès brand. Carré scarves are made from 100% silk, styled with hand-rolled edges, and made in France. The thrifter found the classic 90x90cm style, which normally retails for around $600.

It's not uncommon to find designer items when thrifting if you spend a bit of time sorting through the racks and stacks. Other lucky shoppers have found items like Hunter rain boots for $10, Rag & Bone jeans for $13, and a vintage '70s Whiting & Davis top for $20.

Watch now: Unload your closet and get rewarded with Trashie

Among its many benefits, thrifting can save you thousands of dollars per year, score designer items at a significant discount, and breathe new life into items that would've otherwise been discarded. Americans toss 82 pounds of clothing every year due to overconsumption of fast fashion and an average of 70 pounds of toys per year per family.

Adopting a lifestyle of secondhand shopping and thrifting would bring immense change to our circular economy. It would lengthen the lifespan of products across every industry, encourage more creativity in terms of style and home decor, and save millions of tons of goods from going to the landfill. 

The next time you need a new costume for a kid's play, have to replace a broken toaster, or want to DIY an Easter basket, try thrifting before buying new.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x