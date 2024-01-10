Laundry expert shares effortless tip for ridding clothes of moldy smells: ‘Once your load is done, the moldy smell should be gone’

“We want to change the world and save our planet, whilst saving our clients time and money.”

The only thing worse than moldy-smelling towels and clothes is moldy-smelling towels and clothes after you’ve washed them. Sometimes that musty odor seems impossible to get rid of.

One TikToker, known for their eco-conscious laundry hacks, shared a super easy and cheap fix that will get rid of those unpleasant smells and leave your laundry smelling fresh.

The scoop

All you need is a washing machine, detergent, and one cup of vinegar.

Just load your laundry into the washing machine and add detergent as normal. Before you start the cycle, add one cup of white vinegar either directly into the washing machine with the clothes/towels or into the softener compartment — your choice.

TikToker Sheets Laundry Club (@sheetslaundryclub) says, “Once your load is done, the moldy smell should be gone.”

How it’s helping

This hack is truly effortless with maximum rewards considering most people already have vinegar. No need to go to the store, which reduces gas pollution and saves you time, which is arguably the most precious and irreplaceable commodity there is.

It saves money by reducing the number of cleaning products you need in the house. It also prolongs the lifespan of clothes and towels you’ve already purchased so there’s no need to buy replacements.

While most cleaning products are full of harmful ingredients and overpriced, vinegar is a natural, inexpensive, and versatile product that can be used to clean all kinds of household items, including faucet heads, windows, and skillets.

The main ingredient in vinegar is acetic acid which is gentle on the environment because it breaks down fairly quickly and doesn’t release toxic chemicals or fumes.

What everyone’s saying

Many followers were appreciative of the hack, giving it the likes it deserves.

Sheets Laundry Club is on a mission to revolutionize cleaning habits, saying, “We want to change the world and save our planet, whilst saving our clients time and money.”

One comment expressed concern that the clothes would smell like vinegar, but Sheets Laundry Club put the fears at ease saying, “It should not smell like vinegar.”

