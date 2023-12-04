Cleaning expert shares his one-ingredient secret weapon for getting rid of mystery stains: ‘Had no idea’

“I’m going to try it right now!”

Life can be messy, but when mystery spots appear, cleaning expert Brandon Pleshek (@cleanthatup) reaches for a powerful yet simple solution.

Drawing from three generations in the cleaning industry, Pleshek shares his family’s knowledge and experience with thousands of followers on his website and across social media. His go-to secret weapon for mystery stains: 70% isopropyl alcohol.

The scoop

In a TikTok post, Pleshek erases mysterious pink spots on a fabric chair in seconds using his secret weapon.

Also known as rubbing alcohol, isopropyl alcohol is a household staple with surprising versatility. Pleshek reaches for 70% isopropyl alcohol to tackle stains on carpets and furniture since it is easy to use, delicate on fabrics, and dries relatively quickly without leaving water marks. Simply spray it on and gently work in the solution with a towel to remove troublesome stains.

How it’s helping

From health hacks to cleaning solutions, isopropyl alcohol is a helpful ingredient to have on hand. Healthline lists uses such as disinfecting surfaces, making DIY shapeable ice packs, deodorizing shoes, and removing ink stains.

Effective, one-ingredient cleaning solutions can save time and money by making your stuff look new and last longer, saving you from frequently having to replace things. Combined with water and a few drops of soap, isopropyl alcohol becomes an affordable and effective all-purpose cleaner or a DIY glass cleaner when mixed with vinegar and cornstarch. Opting for tried-and-true cleaning powerhouses like isopropyl alcohol, lemons, vinegar, and even eggshells also saves storage space since you don’t have to keep a different bottle on hand for every cleaning need.

Isopropyl alcohol is more affordable than many commercial cleaning products and friendlier to the planet than products made from harsh chemicals that pollute the air.

The American Lung Association recommends avoiding chemical cleaning products altogether if possible, as they are known to irritate the eyes and throat, trigger headaches, and aggravate respiratory illnesses like asthma.

In addition to human health concerns, toxic cleaning products that contaminate the air and water threaten the well-being of the ecosystems we rely on for fresh drinking water, food, and hygiene.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters were blown away by Pleshek’s simple and effective solution.

“Had NO idea!” one commenter exclaimed. “I’m going to try it right now!” said another.

Follow cleaning experts like Pleshek and check out our guide for getting creative with natural cleaning products for more helpful home hacks that are better for your stuff, your wallet, your health, and the planet.

