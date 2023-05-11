TikToker shares inexpensive cleaning hack to remove years of built-up kitchen grime: ‘Pour some vinegar into the bag’

Your faucet is probably way dirtier than you realize.

A TikTok creator has revealed how you can clean an often-overlooked part of your kitchen using just vinegar, a rubber band, and a bag.

The scoop

TikToker Sandy (@tidywithspark) has shared a kitchen cleaning hack for faucets on her page, highlighting that it’s an area that often gets missed during many cleaning routines.

“Pour some vinegar into the bag, careful not to spill like me, and then attach it to the faucet head securing with the rubber band,” she explains in the video.

Sandy then demonstrates how you should leave the bag in place for around 20 minutes or until you can see little floating bits of grime in the vinegar. Once you’ve removed the bag, scrub the faucet head with a sturdy-bristled brush to remove the leftover debris. You should be left with a sparkling clean faucet head!

How it’s helping

Cleaning hacks like this one are great for keeping your home clean without resorting to expensive cleaning products. It even helps you use up leftover materials, like baggies, that you might have lying around the house. Reusing single-use plastic bags is a great way to extend the life of these plastics before they end up in a landfill.

What’s more, reducing the amount of harsh chemicals you use in your home is better for your health and means fewer chemicals get washed down your sink, which can end up in our water supplies. Every year, cleaning chemicals get into water systems and even into our food chains, impacting wildlife, plants, and humans.

What everyone’s saying

Other TikTok users applauded Sandy’s cleaning tips, with the video gaining over 500 likes and more than 26,000 views on the video-based social media platform.

“Doing this now, thank you for the tip!” said a fellow TikToker, to which Sandy replied, “Absolute[ly] you’re welcome!”

