Redditor shares how they scored an epic deal on a ‘beautiful’ mid-century modern table set: ‘Fantastic find’

A Reddit user shared a remarkable thrift store find: an elegant midcentury modern table set for just $250 on Facebook Marketplace.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user shared a picture of their incredible new furniture from Facebook Marketplace. The midcentury dining table set included six sleek chairs and a leaf for extensions — and cost the user only $250.

The same user has had considerable luck with other thrifted goods that match the table. Last year, they posted a beautiful liquor cabinet that they snagged for just $75 at an estate sale, as well as a gorgeous vintage radio cabinet for just $20 and some fascinating handmade dolls for just $2.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit is an online gathering space where frugal users share their proudest finds from secondhand stores. People have shown that you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars by thrifting everything from couches and backpacks to pans and kitchen appliances.

In addition to saving shoppers money, thrifting also helps the environment. By purchasing items second hand (or even snagging them for free via stooping or Buy Nothing groups), you give products a second life instead of allowing them to be tossed in landfills, where they decompose and contribute to the dangerous overheating of our planet.

Reusing items is a vital part of participating in the circular economy, keeping products and materials in constant use rather than discarding them when they go out of fashion or look a little rough around the edges. To protect the planet, it’s essential that we continue to use products for as long as possible instead of dooming them to the landfill and participating in the wasteful linear economy.

Users showed their excitement about the table set in the comment section.

“Awesome! I like your basket accent wall, too,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful,” another commented.

“Fantastic find,” another added.

