Redditor saves over $250 on a brand new backpack at the thrift store: ‘You really got a deal’

Thrift shopping is getting trendier and trendier, and this recent find by one lucky Redditor proves why.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one user wrote, “Finished up Christmas shopping with this score! Brand new Peak Design backpack at Goodwill for $20. It retails for $280.”

Where else but a thrift store could you find a good-as-new product for more than 90% off?

The Peak Design backpack, which is designed mainly to lug around camera equipment but could easily work as a regular backpack, does indeed retail on the company’s website for $279.95.

If the user is a photographer or videographer, that makes this find even sweeter. If they’re not, maybe they can just head back to the Goodwill and find some high-end cameras for $1 or something — nothing would surprise us.

Thrifting isn’t just a great way to save money while still getting your hands on luxury products. It’s actually great for the environment as well. Not only does it cut down on the number of new products we buy, but it also saves items from ending up in already overstuffed landfills.

Luckily for everyone, the secondhand clothing industry is expected to triple in size in the next six years.

The other Redditors on r/ThriftStoreHauls were appropriately jealous of the big score.

“I have this backpack and absolutely love it. I paid full price. You really got a deal,” wrote one user.

Another commenter chimed in with some out-of-the-box suggestions, writing, “I like this find of yours. It can fit a baby OR a turkey!”

Hey, when you pay only $20 for a backpack like this, the world is your oyster.

