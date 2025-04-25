Shopper stunned after uncovering rare treasures buried in thrift store pile: 'The way they are stored is stressful'

"I think if they knew what they had they would've priced it more!"

A lucky shopper found rare porcelain spice jars precariously stacked in a thrift store bin.

On the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a Redditor shared their incredibly good fortune after scooping up a complete set of Lenox Spice Garden Spice Jars for only $12.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It has all 24 pieces and are all pristine!"

The original poster shared photos of the jars in the thrift store bin where they were haphazardly stored. Luckily, none of the jars were damaged. "They had JUST brought it out," said the user, explaining that it was an instance of "right place at the right time."

"I think if they knew what they had they would've priced it more!" the OP wrote in the comments.

Lenox fine china dinnerware is known for its exceptional quality and storied history, even used in the White House. Lenox spice sets have become coveted thrift store finds. A complete set like the one the OP found sells for $400 to $700 on eBay.

Thrifting is a great way to save money when shopping for everyday necessities and rare items. Bargain hunters frequently take to r/ThriftStoreHauls to share amazing finds. Everything from Le Creuset cookware to a Tiffany Delft vase and even a Hermès Carré scarf have been picked up for deep discounts.

Beyond the value proposition of thrift store shopping, there's an environmental upside, too.

Buying new and lightly used items from a thrift store prevents them from ending up in the garbage. Landfills are a major contributor to rising temperatures, releasing planet-warming methane gas. When that waste breaks down, it can leach toxic chemicals like PFAS into the soil and groundwater, which can make generations of humans sick.

"The way they are stored is stressful," wrote a commenter who was happy to see the spice jars saved before they were damaged. Others responded with envy, posting jealous memes.

"omg that's like $700 on ebay!!" said one commenter.

"TIL it's possible to die of jealousy via the internet," wrote another.

The OP responded, urging everyone to keep hunting: "This post is to encourage everyone to know that people will always donate beautiful antique pieces/sets for us to find!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.