Thrilled shopper shares unbelievable find after opening forgotten storage box: 'One of the best finds I've ever seen'

This thrifter found an unbelievable beauty that has the Reddit community r/ThriftStoreHauls in an uproar.

The OP uploaded a picture of a complete Lenox Spice Rack.

"I can't believe someone was selling this beauty for only $70!" wrote the OP. "What a steal."

For those who don't know, vintage Lenox Spice Racks sell anywhere from $800 to $1,300.

It's moments like these that remind us why thrifting is such a thrill — finding high-end treasures at a fraction of their original price.

But this kind of win is nothing new in the thrifting scene, where finding high-priced goods at an insane discount is part of the fun. Another thrifter found a Le Creuset set valued at over $1,200 and paid just $55 for four luxury brand pots.

The savings don't stop at home items — others have thrifted designer clothing, furniture, and footwear for a tiny fraction of their original price.

While thrifting often takes patience for sorting through miscellaneous items, the payoff to your wallet and the environment makes it worthwhile. A CouponFollow report found that thrift shoppers are saving over $1,700 per year by purchasing secondhand goods.

Thrift shopping is not only about saving money and scoring unbelievable deals; it also reduces waste and lowers the amount of products heading to landfills. It has significant environmental benefits, like extending the lifespan of clothing, reducing textile waste, and lowering the demand for new, resource-intensive products.

The fashion industry is one of the biggest contributors to waste, with millions of tons of clothing discarded every year. By reusing these items, thrifters help extend the product life cycle instead of contributing to overflowing landfills and environmental pollution.

The production of new goods requires a huge amount of natural resources — water, energy, and raw materials — which results in a significant carbon impact.

According to ThredUp's 2023 resale report, buying secondhand clothing reduces carbon pollution by an average of 25%. This means that every thrift store find not only benefits your wallet but also contributes to lowering harmful pollution.

Like-minded thrifters shared their excitement for OP.

"This is one of the best finds I've ever seen," wrote one user.

"I have never been more jealous of anything in my whole life," another Redditor responded.

