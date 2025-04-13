Shopper speechless after reading label on bottom of thrift store vase: 'Incredible find'

"We find treasures when we're not looking for them!"

As shoppers feel the pinch of rising costs, there's still a good way to get premium goods at bargain prices: thrifting. On r/ThriftStoreHauls, Redditors share their best thrifting finds, and one fortunate shopper picked up a vintage vase for $3.99.

The Redditor shared images of their find, including one of the bottom that revealed it was a Tiffany Delft vase made in Portugal. The valuation varies depending on the item and seller, but similar items seem to go for around $145, so getting one for less than four bucks is a steal. Accordingly, many of the comments congratulated the poster on their find.

"It's beautiful! We find treasures when we're not looking for them!" said one commenter.

"I've been collecting Tiffany delft for a while, incredible find at that price," added another.

With bargains like this, it's little wonder that thrifting is gaining so much traction in the United States. Between 2021 and 2022, used clothing sales increased in the U.S. by 40%, according to CapitalOne Shopping statistics. Americans are projected to spend over $73 billion by 2028, and the global market is also projected to rise exponentially and could reach $350 billion. Savvy thrifters might expect to save around $1,760 annually by shopping secondhand. This rising trend is easy on shoppers' wallets and the environment.

When we shop secondhand, consumer goods are saved from clogging up landfills, where many discarded items can be found that are still usable. Landfills have an outsized negative impact on the environment, from the release of harmful pollution to the loss of natural habitats. There are also negative social impacts on local communities, like health risks and reduced property values.

By keeping that beautiful vase out of the trash, the Redditor hasn't only helped the environment, but they've also made an astute investment. Some of the comments pointed out that the vase should increase in value and advised them to take good care of it.

"Take care of that Tiffany piece. They only appreciate in value, but only if they don't have chips, so no change jar for that beauty," one commenter said.

To learn more about secondhand shopping, check out this starter's guide to shopping at thrift stores.

