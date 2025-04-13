  • Home Home

Shopper speechless after reading label on bottom of thrift store vase: 'Incredible find'

"We find treasures when we're not looking for them!"

by Michael Muir
"We find treasures when we’re not looking for them!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

As shoppers feel the pinch of rising costs, there's still a good way to get premium goods at bargain prices: thrifting. On r/ThriftStoreHauls, Redditors share their best thrifting finds, and one fortunate shopper picked up a vintage vase for $3.99.

The Redditor shared images of their find, including one of the bottom that revealed it was a Tiffany Delft vase made in Portugal. The valuation varies depending on the item and seller, but similar items seem to go for around $145, so getting one for less than four bucks is a steal. Accordingly, many of the comments congratulated the poster on their find.

"We find treasures when we're not looking for them!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"We find treasures when we're not looking for them!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's beautiful! We find treasures when we're not looking for them!" said one commenter.

"I've been collecting Tiffany delft for a while, incredible find at that price," added another

With bargains like this, it's little wonder that thrifting is gaining so much traction in the United States. Between 2021 and 2022, used clothing sales increased in the U.S. by 40%, according to CapitalOne Shopping statistics. Americans are projected to spend over $73 billion by 2028, and the global market is also projected to rise exponentially and could reach $350 billion. Savvy thrifters might expect to save around $1,760 annually by shopping secondhand. This rising trend is easy on shoppers' wallets and the environment.

When we shop secondhand, consumer goods are saved from clogging up landfills, where many discarded items can be found that are still usable. Landfills have an outsized negative impact on the environment, from the release of harmful pollution to the loss of natural habitats. There are also negative social impacts on local communities, like health risks and reduced property values. 

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

By keeping that beautiful vase out of the trash, the Redditor hasn't only helped the environment, but they've also made an astute investment. Some of the comments pointed out that the vase should increase in value and advised them to take good care of it.

"Take care of that Tiffany piece. They only appreciate in value, but only if they don't have chips, so no change jar for that beauty," one commenter said.

To learn more about secondhand shopping, check out this starter's guide to shopping at thrift stores.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x