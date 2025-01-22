Thrilled shopper stunned by unexpected find at neighborhood yard sale: 'I tried to pay more'

The latest story out of the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit is a jaw-dropper.

The original poster got an entire 24-piece Lenox spice carousel set from a local yard sale for $50. For the uninitiated, Lenox is the king of the kitchen. Its 2024 spice village set is currently going for $285 on the Lenox website.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original spice village set came out in 1989 and was discontinued over three decades ago, according to MarthaStewart.com, driving up its value.

Unlike the spice village set, the OP's newly acquired spice carousel set still seems to be discontinued — you know, in case you weren't jealous enough.

It was such a steal that the OP felt guilty, explaining, "I tried to pay more because I know how much Lenox is worth but she wouldn't take it, just made me promise I'd cherish them."

You'd think there'd be a catch — that one of them would be scratched or broken — but nope. They're in mint condition.

One commenter shared their thoughts on the once-in-a-lifetime purchase, putting themself in the seller's shoes: "Oh I'm so glad you made that [lady's] day too! I have a few items I've collected that I'm ready to let go but only to the 'right' person so I know you made her happy!"

That's the thing about shopping secondhand — you never know what you'll find. It's pretty much the only way you can find rare collectibles without paying an arm and a leg.

Take one thrifter who found a signed Andrea Zittel piece for just $2. Zittel is an American artist whose work can be found in the Guggenheim in New York, the Tate Modern in London, and other notable modern art museums.

Why so cheap? The thrift store didn't recognize the artist. (The glass was broken too, but, either way, it's worth way more than a couple of bucks.)

Another savvy thrifter paid $20 for literal gold. They purchased a beautiful 18-karat gold ring from an antique shop and, after conducting thorough tests, found that the gold was genuine.

You might not strike gold every time you thrift, but you're bound to find something cool. Plus, it helps the environment. According to the University of Colorado Boulder's Environmental Center, thrifting leads to less clothing in landfills, thus reducing chemical pollution. You benefit, and the planet benefits — it's a win-win.

"So happy for you!" a commenter exclaimed. "And it sounds like it couldn't have happened to a nicer person."

