Shopper stunned after flipping over thrift store item with $2 price tag: 'Great find'

One lucky thrift shopper got a big surprise when they flipped over a secondhand piece of cookware and spotted the iconic Le Creuset emblem.

To someone strolling past it in the aisle, it may have looked like just another piece of cookware. But the dish's bottom revealed it was a high-end Le Creuset, a brand known for its durability, performance, and high price tag.

The post caught the attention of fellow thrifters and kitchenware enthusiasts. As one Redditor pointed out, "That looks like the old Descoware-style handles! If you look up the Wikipedia page for Descoware, you'll see that handle shape on the pieces in the top picture."

Le Creuset acquired both Descoware and Cousances in the late 1970s, integrating its classic designs into the brand's now-iconic line.

So, while the dish may not have looked flashy at first glance, it turned out to be a well-loved piece with a bit of history — and serious value.

"It'd be a dream to find bigger ones to nest with this one," the poster said.

Moments like this show why thrifting is about more than just saving money. Yes, secondhand shopping is great for your budget, but it's also a treasure hunt. Something that could pass as a common handkerchief, for instance, might turn out to be a rare luxury item.

Thrift shopping is also an incredible way to keep quality items out of landfills, kitchenware and otherwise.

The environmental difference it can make is astonishing. Oxfam found that buying secondhand fashion prevents the equivalent pollution of flying around the world 17,000 times.

Some thrifted items might just end up lasting you a lifetime. In fact, Le Creuset promises exactly that. One commenter certainly agreed, noting: "We have some from the same line and in the same color! They really hold up. Great find!"

Another even recognized its quality from a popular cook, saying, "Famous chef Jacques Pepin uses this exact dish in his cooking videos."

