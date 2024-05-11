Shopper impressed after buying iconic kitchen appliance at major markdown from local thrift store: 'That's a steal!'

Luckily, you can find numerous name-brand luxury items like these at secondhand shops for shockingly low prices.

A thrift shopper found their white whale at a local secondhand store: a cult-favorite KitchenAid mixer that they snagged for hundreds off the retail price.

They shared a photo of every baker's favorite mixer in the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit community with the caption, "Kitchenaid mixer and attachments for 8 bucks. Not a bad day."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Considering the iconic mixers sell for anywhere between $240 and nearly $1,000, according to Kitchenaid's website, the OP scored an unbelievable deal.

Bakers and chefs are often obsessed with KitchenAid stand mixers, and for good reason. They're long-lasting, high-quality, and durable, making them a staple kitchen appliance for many food enthusiasts. However, their high price tag can make it hard to justify buying one.

Luckily, you can find numerous name-brand luxury items like these at secondhand shops for shockingly low prices. Many thrifters have bagged KitchenAid mixers at thrift stores, some of which were in pristine condition.

Other high-end kitchen equipment shoppers have gotten at thrift stores include a Cuisinart toaster oven for just $15, a Staub cast iron dutch oven, and a $300 KitchenAid blender.

However, whether you're looking for kitchenware, clothing, furniture, or home decor, thrift shops have a little something for everyone at a fraction of the price you'd pay for the items brand new.

Some have even found cash hiding in backpacks or coat pockets, making their outing even more worthwhile.

Thrifting is quickly gaining traction with penny-pinching shoppers worldwide, as an analysis by Statista estimates that the global secondhand clothing market will reach $84 billion by 2030, possibly eclipsing the fast fashion industry's growth.

That news couldn't come at a better time for the planet since fast fashion companies produce over 100 million tons of textile waste each year, per Earth.org. When they decompose in landfills, they release harmful methane gases and may pollute water sources.

Buying secondhand contributes to a cleaner, healthier planet while also ensuring you take home a quality item that isn't mass-produced and will usually last longer than products on shelves at major retailers.

One commenter attested to the reliability of the KitchenAid mixer, writing, "I have this exact same color! It was the floor model at Lowe's for $100 20 years ago. I thought I died & went to Heaven…..$7 is insane. Beautiful."

"That's a steal!" another said.

"There are videos on YT to paint them if you want to change the color," someone else shared.

