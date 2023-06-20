  • Home Home

Goodwill shopper scores KitchenAid blender that was originally worth $300 for a steal: ‘Turns out it’s still under full warranty’

“The base works perfectly.”

by Roberto Guerra
KitchenAid blender

Photo Credit: iStock

Thrift shops can sometimes be the best way to get the things we need. 

A Redditor posted a picture of a KitchenAid blender along with the title: “Paid $15 for a $300 blender from Goodwill!” 

KitchenAid blender
Photo Credit: u/wiscomptonsfinest / Reddit

“The base works perfectly but the jar was missing a seal I thought… Turns out it’s still under full warranty and I’m getting a $150 blender jar free of charge right from KitchenAid!”

The image of the blender appeared on the popular Reddit community r/ThriftStoreHauls, which has more than 2.6 million members. 

Aside from saving money, there are many benefits to buying secondhand items. American households produce nearly 300 million tons of trash per year, much of which comes from discarded electrical items, like the blender in the Reddit post, which also contains plastic.

In the United States, about 85% of plastics end up in landfills, while only about 5% is recycled. Either way, recycling requires energy and creates harmful air pollution, which warms the planet. 

Items like blenders may also be produced with metallic components that can cause extensive amounts of pollution when discarded, since metals have toxic properties that are extremely harmful to the planet. 

Buying items at thrift shops can definitely save you money. If the value of the blender was $300 and the Redditor got it for $15, that’s a 95% discount! 

But, as mentioned above, there is more to it than just the savings. By purchasing secondhand items, we are prolonging their use and slowing the process of filling landfills with plastic and metal and polluting the planet. 

Comments on the topic were varied. One Reddit user asked: “Why would anyone need to blend $300?” 

Another jokingly responded: “Or did someone pay $300 for a $15 blender, and donated it to Goodwill?” The same commenter finished with “Nice score! Congrats!”

The buyer of the blender definitely scored, and so did the environment.  

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Home

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider