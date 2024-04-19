Shopper surprised to find valuable contents buried in backpack at local thrift store: 'This is why I always check the bags'

You truly never know what you might find when you shop secondhand.

A savvy thrifter got more than they bargained for when they purchased a used backpack, according to a recent post on the popular Reddit community r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The original poster shared a photo of the backpack with $81 worth of cash peeking out, captioning it, "I found some cash in a backpack."

The post quickly gained attention from many of the subreddit's 3.1 million members, who were impressed by the lucky find. Many shared their own experiences of discovering unexpected treasures while thrifting.

Thrifting, or buying secondhand goods from stores like Goodwill or local consignment shops, has become popular in recent years. According to ThredUp's 2022 Resale Report, the secondhand market is projected to grow 127% by 2026, reaching $82 billion.

Beyond the thrill of finding hidden cash, thrifting is beneficial for both your wallet and the planet. Buying secondhand items is often significantly cheaper than purchasing new, allowing you to save money on everything from clothing to home goods.

Thrifting is also an eco-friendly way to shop, as it keeps usable items out of landfills. Textile waste occupies nearly 5% of all landfill space, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, but buying secondhand reduces this environmental impact.

For those new to thrifting, start by reviewing our step-by-step guide and browsing your local secondhand stores with an open mind. Look for high-quality items made from durable materials, and don't be afraid to dig through the pockets and zippered compartments. You never know what treasures you might uncover.

Commenters on the original Reddit post were quick to celebrate the original poster's lucky find.

"This is why I always check the bags at the thrift," one user wrote.

Another shared their own thrifting victory: "I did once too, $17 and some change three years ago in a $6 timberland backpack."

A former thrift store employee even chimed in with a story of a coworker finding $900 in a coat pocket, demonstrating that you truly never know what you might find when you shop secondhand.

So the next time you're in need of a new backpack, or any other item, check your local thrift store before heading to the mall. You might come home with more than you expected.

