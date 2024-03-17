Shopper stunned after finding cult-favorite kitchen appliance on shelf at local thrift store: 'I'm still on the hunt'

A stunning find at a thrift store has the internet abuzz.

In the r/ThriftStoreHaul subreddit, a user shared a photo of a pristine pink KitchenAid stand mixer. In the caption, they said, "Pink [whale]! Found a beautiful pink kitchen aid mixer! I already have one so I gave it to a friend! $77 with my discount card!"

The original poster later clarified the comment, which highlighted the mixer's rarity: "White whale is like your all time find/quest etc. References to Moby dick. I made a joke because it's pink."

KitchenAid mixers are known for their durability and versatility, making them a coveted item among home cooks and bakers. This particular mixer retails for $399.99 and above, meaning this serendipitous find saved the Redditor at least $322.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This thrifting success story is just one example of secondhand shopping's growing popularity. Not only can thrifting help ordinary shoppers save money on everyday necessities and discover unique treasures, but it also limits contributions to air-polluting landfills, which released an estimated 122.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere in 2021.

By extending the life of existing items, we reduce the demand for new production, conserving resources and reducing pollution. For example, thrifting just one T-shirt instead of buying a new one can save up to 700 gallons of water.

Ready to start your own thrifting journey? Check out our ultimate guide to thrifting, which covers everything from finding the best stores to identifying quality items. You might just stumble upon your own "pink whale" and join the ranks of savvy, sustainable shoppers who are making a difference for their wallets and the planet.

The Reddit post quickly gained attention, with users marveling at the rare find and the incredible price.

One commenter expressed envy: "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh - I'm still on the hunt. When we did NOT need one, I'm sure they were EVERYWHERE! Nice score. Nice f'ing score."

The excitement was palpable, with a second commenter simply exclaiming: "Holy cow! Amazing!"

