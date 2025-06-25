Ready to transform your outdated kitchen? You can claim an $840 appliance rebate for a next-gen stove

You can easily transform your kitchen with this next-gen stovetop, and take hundreds of dollars off the price tag — here's how.

The scoop

Induction stovetops are gaining popularity, and for good reason. These next-gen stovetops are fast, efficient, safe, and easy to clean.

While induction stovetops are technically electric, the heating process is a bit different. Induction stovetops use electromagnetic energy, which directly heats the cookware, rather than the stovetop.

They're more efficient than their electric and gas counterparts, and can "boil a pot of water roughly 20% to 40% faster than the best gas and radiant electric ranges and cooktops," according to Consumer Reports.

Induction stovetops are also safer than gas stoves. Since the stovetop uses electromagnetic energy, there's no open flame or gas. While they heat up quickly, they cool down quickly, too, so there's less potential for burns.

Gas stoves can leak benzene, a known carcinogen, methane, and other gases, even when they're turned off. Long-term exposure to these pollutants can cause respiratory issues and even raise the risk of cancer.

If you're itching to try induction, you can try a portable induction stovetop, which can cost as little as $50. If you're ready to commit to clean energy cooking, you can save hundreds of dollars with available tax credits and rebates.

How it's helping

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, eligible homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of an ENERGY STAR-certified induction range with the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate.

The U.S. Department of Energy's free tool can help you find and apply for potential savings for appliances and home upgrades, like solar panels, air conditioners, and water heaters.

Unfortunately, the Inflation Reduction Act and its benefits may not be around much longer. The House of Representatives recently passed the reconciliation bill that would eliminate the clean energy credits and rebates. The bill must now go to the Senate, and if passed, homeowners would only have until the end of the year to take advantage of the IRA's savings.

What everyone's saying

Whether you're an amateur chef or a renowned cook, induction is making stovetop cooking easier than ever.

Massimo Capra, a famous chef based near Toronto, Canada, said "[Induction] is absolutely fantastic. And you can control it very, very well. If you put it at a certain temperature, it stays at that temperature," per Chatelaine.

