Induction stovetops cook faster, cleaner, and more evenly — here’s how you can get your hands on one for free

Businesses, nonprofits, governments, libraries, and even utility companies are getting in on the action.

As the debate over the dangers of gas stoves continues to stay hot, one thing has become clear: Induction stoves have plenty of advantages.

While induction stoves may have expensive upfront costs, they are faster, safer, easier to clean, more efficient, and better for indoor air quality than gas stoves. Plus, they don’t emit planet-warming methane gas.

But for tons of households, the price tag can be a significant deterrent to upgrading to these stoves.

Luckily, because of the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, many Americans will be able to get a ton of cash back — up to $840 — when they upgrade their gas stoves to induction. And if they go from gas to induction, they could get an additional $500 to cover the installation costs.

Despite this discount, many people are still unsure about investing in an induction stove.

For this reason, groups around the country — businesses, nonprofits, governments, libraries, and even utility companies — are letting people try out induction cooktops for free before they decide whether or not it’s worth the investment.

One Colorado-based home electrification company, Elephant Energy, has been loaning out portable induction cooktops for potential buyers. And according to the company’s founder, DR Richardson, almost everyone opts to go with induction after their trial.

Mothers Out Front, a climate advocacy group, decided to donate induction cooktops to a local Massachusetts library. Since then, its cooking kits have been an incredibly popular option.

The East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) utility company is another on the long list of groups allowing people to test out induction cooktops. EBCE provides many California residents the opportunity to borrow portable induction cooktops for up to three weeks at no charge.

As this technology becomes more mainstream and cheaper, induction cooktops will become ubiquitous throughout American households. But until then, try one out yourself. Check with your local library or other organizations to see if they’re loaning them out.

