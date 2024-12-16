Amateur chefs heap praise on this high-tech appliance after homeowner questions stovetop upgrade: 'The health benefits alone ... are worth it'

As induction cooktops have dramatically improved, both professional and home chefs have been raving about how much better they are than traditional gas stoves.

Chef Chris Galarza has been a prominent advocate for induction stoves because of their efficiency and advantages for cooking food and the environment.

Even amateur chefs have been flooding Reddit with posts about induction stoves and their impressive benefits.

"Please convince me not to get a fully induction cooktop compared to gas/fire," one Reddit user posted to r/Cooking. "What are some annoying downsides, there must be a few right?"









Fortunately, these cooking appliances have very few downsides, as Reddit users overwhelmingly praised induction stoves in the comment section.

Induction stoves are superior at quickly boiling water while saving chefs time with easy cleaning and even heating of foods. Rather than gas stoves that release harmful fumes into the kitchen, induction stoves run on clean energy and keep your kitchen cooler during meal prep.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Innovative induction burners from brands like Copper are changing how we cook at home and in restaurants.

Copper's Charlie induction stoves plug into a standard outlet with five kilowatt-hours of energy storage. Its built-in battery that smartly charges when renewable energy is available is a game-changer because you'll have power when you need it without unnecessary waste. With a Copper stove, you'll avoid the noxious gas exposure of traditional stoves and get an oven that heats up four times faster than gas.

If you're concerned about the cost of induction stoves, the federal government can help.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Inflation Reduction Act offers homeowners 30% off the cost of induction ranges to help make eco-friendly appliances more affordable. Rewiring America has an incentive calculator to help you estimate your personal cost savings.

However, President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that he may eliminate subsidies for induction stoves and other sustainable home improvements that help people spend less on energy bills. Therefore, taking advantage of the cost savings now is crucial before they potentially disappear.

Once you purchase and install a new induction stove, you'll save significant time and money on cooking and cleaning tasks.

Cooking enthusiasts on Reddit can't stop talking about how much they love their induction stoves and why they are happy to have switched over from gas.

"My induction boils water so quickly, it's truly amazing," one home chef commented.

A Redditor wrote: "The health benefits alone of not breathing gas are worth it, but the heat is more even, it heats up faster, much safer, it goes on and on."

"Induction is wonderful," another Redditor shared. "Any food you spill doesn't burn so easy cleaning."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.